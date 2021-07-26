Virtual Town Hall Focused On Infant Loss In Black Communities

Did you know that a Black baby born in Southeast Raleigh is less likely to see their first birthday compared to a white baby?
The Best Baby Zone brings together Southeast Raleigh residents, businesses and local organizations to build on existing community assets to guarantee all children born in this area have the best chance at life. The Best Baby Zone is a national initiative that is a place-based, multi-sector and community-driven effort to reduce racial inequities in infant mortality and birth outcomes by bringing community residents and community partners together to promote health equity. The Best Baby Zone is not just about babies! It is about creating a healthy community where everyone can grow and thrive.
Join us for our monthly virtual town hall that serves as a platform for the community to express what’s currently working or needs improvement as it relates to infant loss in African American communities. If you are a resident of the Southeast Raleigh community (27610 and 27601 ZIP codes), these conversations can have a positive impact on your community. DETAILS HERE
Before the meeting, please complete our community survey.
Questions?
Contact Dauline Singletary
919-250-3989
