News
HomeNews

Virtual Town Hall Focused On Infant Loss In Black Communities

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pregnant woman looking in mirror

Source: Monkey Business Images / Getty

Did you know that a Black baby born in Southeast Raleigh is less likely to see their first birthday compared to a white baby?

The Best Baby Zone brings together Southeast Raleigh residents, businesses and local organizations to build on existing community assets to guarantee all children born in this area have the best chance at life. The Best Baby Zone is a national initiative that is a place-based, multi-sector and community-driven effort to reduce racial inequities in infant mortality and birth outcomes by bringing community residents and community partners together to promote health equity. The Best Baby Zone is not just about babies! It is about creating a healthy community where everyone can grow and thrive.

Join us for our monthly virtual town hall that serves as a platform for the community to express what’s currently working or needs improvement as it relates to infant loss in African American communities. If you are a resident of the Southeast Raleigh community (27610 and 27601 ZIP codes), these conversations can have a positive impact on your community. DETAILS HERE

RSVP for the meeting. 

Before the meeting, please complete our community survey.

Questions?

Contact Dauline Singletary

919-250-3989

 

The Wrap Life Classic Flow Head Wraps

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Must Shop

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Must Shop

Continue reading 5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Must Shop

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Must Shop

[caption id="attachment_3412948" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: The Wrap Life / The Wrap Life[/caption] These days, melanin-rich skin types have lucked out on the beauty front. What was once a task to find the right products to suit our wants and needs, has now become an industry filled with a plethora of Black beauty brands to choose from. With our support, these brands continue to blossom. If you consider yourself an avid HelloBeautiful reader, then you know that we always show love to beauty brands that we can trust. Whether you're on the hunt for a nourishing hand cream, seeking a highlighting balm to give your melanin a glorious pop, or simply need a head wrap to accentuate your crown, we know just the right brands that come in major clutch. In an effort to keep your beauty game in tip-top shape, we've done all the hard work for you. We've compiled five go-to products that span the skincare, makeup and haircare lanes. All you need is to grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection and get comfortable as you shop til you drop.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

baby , Best Baby Zone , Southeast Raleigh

Videos
Latest
10 items
This Is Not A Drill: Is Issa Rae…
 6 hours ago
07.26.21
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party Highlights Include A…
 3 days ago
07.23.21
Michaela Coel Will Be Joining The Cast Of…
 4 days ago
07.22.21
Samsung Is Ahead of The Curve In The…
 4 days ago
07.22.21
Director of First ‘Space Jam’ Movie Not Impressed…
 4 days ago
07.22.21
Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…
 4 days ago
07.22.21
Lori Harvey Teases Her New Skin Care Line…
 6 days ago
07.20.21
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Still Going Strong,…
 6 days ago
07.20.21
15 items
Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout…
 6 days ago
07.20.21
Costly Gunshot Technology Targets Black Communities But Yields…
 6 days ago
07.20.21
Close