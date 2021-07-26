Virtual Town Hall Focused On Infant Loss In Black Communities

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Did you know that a Black baby born in Southeast Raleigh is less likely to see their first birthday compared to a white baby?

The Best Baby Zone brings together Southeast Raleigh residents, businesses and local organizations to build on existing community assets to guarantee all children born in this area have the best chance at life. The Best Baby Zone is a national initiative that is a place-based, multi-sector and community-driven effort to reduce racial inequities in infant mortality and birth outcomes by bringing community residents and community partners together to promote health equity. The Best Baby Zone is not just about babies! It is about creating a healthy community where everyone can grow and thrive.

Join us for our monthly virtual town hall that serves as a platform for the community to express what’s currently working or needs improvement as it relates to infant loss in African American communities. If you are a resident of the Southeast Raleigh community (27610 and 27601 ZIP codes), these conversations can have a positive impact on your community. DETAILS HERE

RSVP for the meeting.

Before the meeting, please complete our community survey.

Questions?

Contact Dauline Singletary

919-250-3989

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Must Shop 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Must Shop 1. Adwoa Beauty Mini Baomint Moisturizing Curl Defining Gel Source:Adwoa Beauty 1 of 5 2. Danessa Myricks Beauty Dew Wet Hydrating and Highlighting Balm Source:Danessa Myricks Beauty 2 of 5 3. SUNDAY II SUNDAY SOOTHE ME Daily Scalp Serum for Dry Scalp Relief Source:Sunday II Sunday 3 of 5 4. Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea Hand Cream Source:Eden BodyWorks 4 of 5 5. The Wrap Life Classic Flow Head Wraps Source:The Wrap Life 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Must Shop 5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Must Shop [caption id="attachment_3412948" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: The Wrap Life / The Wrap Life[/caption] These days, melanin-rich skin types have lucked out on the beauty front. What was once a task to find the right products to suit our wants and needs, has now become an industry filled with a plethora of Black beauty brands to choose from. With our support, these brands continue to blossom. If you consider yourself an avid HelloBeautiful reader, then you know that we always show love to beauty brands that we can trust. Whether you're on the hunt for a nourishing hand cream, seeking a highlighting balm to give your melanin a glorious pop, or simply need a head wrap to accentuate your crown, we know just the right brands that come in major clutch. In an effort to keep your beauty game in tip-top shape, we've done all the hard work for you. We've compiled five go-to products that span the skincare, makeup and haircare lanes. All you need is to grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection and get comfortable as you shop til you drop.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark