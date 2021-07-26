Arts & Entertainment
Don't Miss The Next Bull City Reels On Wheels

Drive In Comedy & Karaoke

Come on out for a movie on the big screen and enjoy it from the comfort of your vehicle or bring your own chairs and sit directly in front of your vehicle. Gates open one hour before showtime. This is a free event but pre-registration is required. Reserve your parking spot today. Only one reservation is needed per car. You must remain in your car or in the space provided in front of your car unless you are visiting a food truck or the restroom. While outdoor mask use is no longer required, it is still recommended — especially in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained. The event is rain or shine but if the wind is too high or weather is too severe we will cancel the event, unfortunately we will not be offering a rain date for this film. The Movie for 8/6 is Mrs. Doubtfire rated PG-13. Register Here!

 

[caption id="attachment_3407868" align="alignnone" width="755"] Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty[/caption] Lebron James can add movie star to his scroll long list of life achievements. James joins the Tune Squad in the upcoming remake of the cult classic film Space Jam: A New Legacy. The esteemed baller stepped out on the premiere red carpet, last night, to celebrate with his gorgeous wife Savanah and adorable daughter Zhuri by his side. The 6'9" stellar athlete looked dapper in a blue tailored suit while his wife Savannah glowed in a neon green strapless dress by Alex Perry and sandals by Amimna Muaddi. The melanated beauty, who was styled by Kahlana Barfield, posted a photo on her Instagram with hubby LeBron James where you can really see the pop of color she brought to the carpet. https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRvsdfNEUJ/ Zhuri James also came through with the slay in a fun floral dress and her natural curls on display. The James family set the bar high and our girl Zendaya came with the lay-up wearing Moschino and BVLGARI, styled by Law Roach. The fun fashion moments didn't stop there. Keep scrolling for more looks from the star-studded premiere.

 

