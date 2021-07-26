Don’t Miss The Next Bull City Reels On Wheels

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Come on out for a movie on the big screen and enjoy it from the comfort of your vehicle or bring your own chairs and sit directly in front of your vehicle. Gates open one hour before showtime. This is a free event but pre-registration is required. Reserve your parking spot today. Only one reservation is needed per car. You must remain in your car or in the space provided in front of your car unless you are visiting a food truck or the restroom. While outdoor mask use is no longer required, it is still recommended — especially in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained. The event is rain or shine but if the wind is too high or weather is too severe we will cancel the event, unfortunately we will not be offering a rain date for this film. The Movie for 8/6 is Mrs. Doubtfire rated PG-13. Register Here!

