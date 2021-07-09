Local
HomeLocal

Engaging In Real Talk About The COVID-19 Vaccine

Click Here To Listen Live

Engaging in Real Talk - Duke Health

Source: iOCS / IOCS

Engaging In REAL TALK About The Covid-19 Vaccine brought to you by Duke Health

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Join Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 and Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9 July 16th, 2021 at 3 pm with The Medical Professionals Of Duke Health that will discuss and answer questions that you may have in regards to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Please feel free to like and share this video with your family and friends, as we get insight on this vaccine with our guest; Ibukun Kalu, MD, Mary Oen, RN , Adia K. Ross, MD, & Kevin O. Saunders, MD.

 

Duke Health

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Jodie Turner-Smith Looks Regal In A Custom Gucci…
 2 hours ago
07.09.21
GoFundme For Slain TikTok Star Matima ‘Swavy’ Miller…
 3 hours ago
07.09.21
Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Featuring Chadwick Boseman…
 5 hours ago
07.09.21
Naomi Osaka & Allyson Felix Talk Prioritizing Self…
 20 hours ago
07.08.21
Lil Nas X Rocks A Braided Updo On…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
The Prosecution Will Not Seek The Death Penalty…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
What’s Next For Haiti After The Assassination Of…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
Missy Elliott Directed The City Girls’ ‘Twerkulator’ Video…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
10 items
Diddy Called A Liar After He Says Sleeping…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
Close