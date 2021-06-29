July 4th Festivities In Raleigh

The City of Raleigh will light up the sky with a 4th of July Fireworks Display to be held near the Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena Complex on Sunday. The fireworks display, which moved to its new location in 2018, continues to surpass previous displays in terms of size when it was previously held Downtown.
The fireworks did not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19.
This year, all fireworks will be launched from property owned by NC State University along Trinity Road, directly adjacent to Close-King Indoor Practice Facility. PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium, and the North Carolina State Fairgrounds are also near the fireworks display.
The following items are prohibited on the property out of concern for the safety of other guests:
• Illegal substances;
• Fireworks/explosives; and
• Weapons of any kind
Parking lot gates will open at 6 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled to launch at 9:30 p.m. There will be free parking at PNC Arena lots, North Carolina State Fairgrounds Bunn Field lots along Trinity Road, and Carter-Finley lots.
There will be no public access to the arena, fairgrounds, or stadium facilities, but there will be restroom amenities at each location.
Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics as there will be no food or beverage sales on the premises. Raleigh police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and help maintain a family-friendly atmosphere. In the event of inclement weather on July 4, the event will be moved to July 5.
A portion of Trinity Road between Blue Ridge Road and Edwards Mill Road, including the pedestrian tunnel, will be closed to facilitate the fireworks launch beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Other local events scheduled for Independence Day can be found at VisitRaleigh and include the Keep RLGH Independent 4 Miler at Dorothea Dix Park, Brier Creek Fourth of July Star Spangled Block Party, and the Annual July 4th Celebration at the State Capitol Grounds.
