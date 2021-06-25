Coronavirus
Carnival-Themed COVID-19 Vaccination Family Day In Raleigh

Families at a carnival

Source: Carla Golembe / Getty

Duke Health is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to family members age 12 and older. Receive your vaccine together on the Duke Raleigh Hospital campus at our carnival-themed family vaccination clinic on June 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy music, games, prizes, free snacks while supplies last, and more! Family members who receive the COVID-19 vaccination at the event will receive a free Kona ice (available to the first 500 guests).

Mascots Stormy of the Carolina Hurricanes and Muddy of the Carolina Mudcats will stop by to meet guests and pose for photos.

There is no cost for the vaccine and no health insurance is needed. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Make your appointment today.

COVID-19 Vaccination Location

Duke Raleigh Hospital

3300 Executive Drive/Medical Office Building 9

 

