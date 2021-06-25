Carnival-Themed COVID-19 Vaccination Family Day In Raleigh

Duke Health is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to family members age 12 and older. Receive your vaccine together on the Duke Raleigh Hospital campus at our carnival-themed family vaccination clinic on June 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Enjoy music, games, prizes, free snacks while supplies last, and more! Family members who receive the COVID-19 vaccination at the event will receive a free Kona ice (available to the first 500 guests).
Mascots Stormy of the Carolina Hurricanes and Muddy of the Carolina Mudcats will stop by to meet guests and pose for photos.
There is no cost for the vaccine and no health insurance is needed. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Make your appointment today.
COVID-19 Vaccination Location
Duke Raleigh Hospital
3300 Executive Drive/Medical Office Building 9
8 Stylish LGBTQ+ Pioneers Killing The Game
