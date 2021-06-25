Carnival-Themed COVID-19 Vaccination Family Day In Raleigh

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Duke Health is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to family members age 12 and older. Receive your vaccine together on the Duke Raleigh Hospital campus at our carnival-themed family vaccination clinic on June 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy music, games, prizes, free snacks while supplies last, and more! Family members who receive the COVID-19 vaccination at the event will receive a free Kona ice (available to the first 500 guests).

Mascots Stormy of the Carolina Hurricanes and Muddy of the Carolina Mudcats will stop by to meet guests and pose for photos.

There is no cost for the vaccine and no health insurance is needed. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Make your appointment today.

COVID-19 Vaccination Location

Duke Raleigh Hospital

3300 Executive Drive/Medical Office Building 9

8 Stylish LGBTQ+ Pioneers Killing The Game 8 photos Launch gallery 8 Stylish LGBTQ+ Pioneers Killing The Game 1. Lena Waithe at the Billboard Music Awards, 2021 Source:Getty 1 of 8 2. MJ Rodriguez at FX's "Pose" Season 3 New York Premiere, 2021 Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. Jonica Gibbs at the Premiere Of BET's "Boomerang" Season 2, 2020 Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. Dominique Jackson at the 71st Emmy Awards, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. Billy Porter spotted out in NYC, 2021 Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. Janelle Monae during the Chanel Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021, 2020 Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. Indya Moore at FX's "Pose" Season 3 New York Premiere, 2021 Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. Tokyo Stylez at the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading 8 Stylish LGBTQ+ Pioneers Killing The Game 8 Stylish LGBTQ+ Pioneers Killing The Game [caption id="attachment_3388321" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Growing up, I didn't have a cool LGBTQ+ icon to look up to. Although I couldn't make sense of how I felt inside, I knew I was instantly attracted to women like Da Brat and MC Lyte. I was intrigued by their style and drawn to the masculine energy they exuded. As I got older, I recognized that what I wanted to see was more stylish LGTBQ+ men and women represented in media. Times have changed! When it comes to fashion, we have some of the hottest LGBTQ+ pioneers showing up and showing out with their personal style. Whether it's Billy Porter in a ball gown, or Jonica Gibbs in a two-piece suit, these celebrities aren't holding back when it comes to exuding individual style on the red carpet. I'm thankful for the budding representation happening in media. Not only are these celebrities teaching people how to stay true to themselves, they're creating a space for people like them to be seen and heard. Let's not forget their style is completely on point! Take a look at 8 stylish LGBTQ+ pioneers killing the game.

