Take The Kids To Movies In The Garden

Movies in the Garden returns to RLT’s Stephenson Amphitheatre this summer! Instead of screening multiple movies during the summer months like prior years, we are spreading the love throughout our 2021-22 season. Check back soon for details on upcoming movie events in September, October, and April!

Join us this July for a family-friendly showing of the 2016 animated musical comedy, Sing!

Sing

Rating: PG

Start time: 8:30 PM

Runtime: 1h, 54min

Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Sing stars Buster Moon, a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal optimist-okay, maybe a bit of a scoundrel-who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now facing the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition.

Information on food trucks coming soon! You are welcome to bring your own picnic and non-alcoholic drinks as well. Please see the detailed rules below regarding what can be brought in.

The movie will be screened outside to an audience of up to 300 guests in the Stephenson Amphitheatre. Tickets are general admission and sold at pay-what-you-can pricing. We will have some seating rows marked off to encourage social distancing between parties. A ticket is required for all patrons, regardless of age. Masks will not be required when seated but are suggested in outdoor common spaces and required indoors. It is recommended that unvaccinated attendees wear a mask at all times. PURCHASE TICKETS

10 Times Sasha Obama Showed Her Gemini Ways 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Sasha Obama Showed Her Gemini Ways 1. SASHA OBAMA AND HER FATHER AT THE TURKEY PARDON CEREMONY, 2015 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. SASHA OBAMA AND FAMILY POSE FOR HER HIGH SCHOOL PROM PHOTO, 2017 2 of 10 3. SASHA OBAMA AT THE STATE DINNER, 2016 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. THE FIRST FAMILY AT THE NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING, 2015 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. SASHA OBAMA AT A PRESIDENTIAL EVENT, 2015 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. SASHA OBAMA AT THE ANNUAL EASTER EGG ROLL, 2009 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. BARACK OBAMA AND HIS DAUGHTERS LOUNGING ON THE SOFA, 2016 Source:Pete Souza 7 of 10 8. THE OBAMA GIRLS SHARE A WARM EMBRACE WITH THEIR DAD Source:Pete Souza 8 of 10 9. BARACK AND SASHA OBAMA ON ELECTION DAY, 2008 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. BARACK OBAMA AND HIS DAUGHTERS AT TNT CHRISTMAS IN WASHINGTON, 2014 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Sasha Obama Showed Her Gemini Ways 10 Times Sasha Obama Showed Her Gemini Ways [caption id="attachment_2828923" align="alignleft" width="947"] Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty[/caption] We can all agree that the love affair between the Obama family and the rest of the nation is strong. Our forever First Family has left a mark on our hearts. The POTUS and FLOTUS infatuation is something serious. But the way we feel about their daughters? That's next-level love. But today, all eyes are on Sasha Obama, as she turns 20 (June 10). https://www.instagram.com/p/B5YrxQQABk6/ Remember when we were first introduced to her? She was an adorable 7-year-old with tons of #BlackGirlMagic and all-cheeks. But our beloved Former First Daughter is growing up before our eyes. Standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall, the baby of the Obama family is stepping into her own and is making us all proud. But being the president's daughter, especially the child of the first Black president of the United States couldn't have been easy. Living your life under the microscope—even after President Obama's term ended in 2017 must be a struggle, but she has persevered and is one beautiful and well-adjusted teenager. Now...let's talk about her fashion. When your mother is Michelle Obama—arguably one of the most fashionable women in the world—that impeccable sense of style and confidence is going to rub off on you. So, with Ms. Sasha, just like her mama, she slays and has been putting a smile on our face since her Daddy started his Presidential campaign way back in 2007. So to celebrate baby girl, and her true Gemini spirit, here are 10 times she showed us her spunk, her style, and her smile over the years!

