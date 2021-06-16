Take The Kids To Movies In The Garden

Movies in the Garden returns to RLT’s Stephenson Amphitheatre this summer! Instead of screening multiple movies during the summer months like prior years, we are spreading the love throughout our 2021-22 season. Check back soon for details on upcoming movie events in September, October, and April!
Join us this July for a family-friendly showing of the 2016 animated musical comedy, Sing!
Sing
Rating: PG
Start time: 8:30 PM
Runtime: 1h, 54min
Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Sing stars Buster Moon, a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal optimist-okay, maybe a bit of a scoundrel-who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now facing the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition.
Information on food trucks coming soon! You are welcome to bring your own picnic and non-alcoholic drinks as well. Please see the detailed rules below regarding what can be brought in.
The movie will be screened outside to an audience of up to 300 guests in the Stephenson Amphitheatre. Tickets are general admission and sold at pay-what-you-can pricing. We will have some seating rows marked off to encourage social distancing between parties. A ticket is required for all patrons, regardless of age. Masks will not be required when seated but are suggested in outdoor common spaces and required indoors. It is recommended that unvaccinated attendees wear a mask at all times. PURCHASE TICKETS
