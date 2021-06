Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Apostle A. Gail Speight is the Pastor and Founder of Abundant Life Church Ministries in Wilson NC. Serving for 23years, Apostle Speight has touched the heart of so many in her community. A Pastor worthy of her labor. Truly a Pastor after Gods own Heart.

https://ul.ink/YF98-QEHM

Congratulations To Our June Pastor Of The Month!!!

