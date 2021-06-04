Local
HomeLocal

WIC Cash Value Benefits Are Increasing

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
African-American mother nursing baby boy

Source: kali9 / Getty

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) provides healthy foods, nutrition and breastfeeding support, and referrals to healthcare and community services. WIC serves babies and children up to age five, pregnant women, and new mothers. All caretakers of young children and working families are welcome at WIC!

WIC is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and income guidelines are based on a family income of less than 185% of U.S. Poverty Income Guidelines or families receiving assistance from another qualifying program. All WIC applicants  have a health and nutrition assessment as required by program guidelines. DETAILS HERE.

 

iheartradio music awards

Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio Awards

10 photos Launch gallery

Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio Awards

Continue reading Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio Awards

Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio Awards

[caption id="attachment_3379968" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Last night, The who's who of the music industry gathered for the iHeartRadio Awards. Hosted by Usher, the awards show featured talent like H.E.R., Megan Thee Stallion, LL Cool J, Nelly, and Doja Cat. Per usual, the red carpet was full of fun, stylish ensembles that gave the ultimate summertime vibes. Looks like the celebrities are ready to embrace the heat! From Doja Cat's sheer, champagne gown, to her wardrobe switch into a white cocktail dress with cats printed all over, the stars were dedicated to making their red carpet fashion light-hearted and chic. If you missed the fashion from one of the most festive nights in music, then we've got you covered. Here are some of the best looks to hit the red carpet of the iHeartRadio awards.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Babies , children , WIC

Videos
Latest
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…
 3 hours ago
06.04.21
Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic…
 3 hours ago
06.04.21
5 items
The Bulletin: The Walls Group Teases New Music,…
 3 hours ago
06.04.21
Mississippi School Accused Of Moving The Goal Post…
 3 hours ago
06.04.21
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show…
 4 hours ago
06.04.21
Legendary Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski To Retire…
 20 hours ago
06.04.21
10 items
The Magic of Josephine Baker & 10 Black…
 23 hours ago
06.04.21
Tensions Spark After Minneapolis Officials Move To Clear…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
AbsoluteJOI’s Daily Hydrating Sunscreen Gave My Melanin The…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Akbar V Claps Back At Philly For Telling…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Franklin Saint Back: Damson Idris Returns To Twitter…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Barack Obama Makes Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Shut Up Already! Peter Thomas Calls Out Women…
 2 days ago
06.02.21
Close