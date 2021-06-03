The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 18 “Quarantine Thick”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Happy June! The Summer is here and we’re talking about gaining the Quarantine 15- lose it or just let it all out. The ladies also undress “gold-diggers” and “cougars” and discuss why the women get the bad rep. Plus, find out what type of clothes cheating men wear! 👀 We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!  Who pays for the baecations? If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

It’s a new month, so you know what that means? A new $500 Macy’s gift card! Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode.

Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win. The warm weather is here to stay! Grab your sunnies, bikini, and your sunscreen and get ready for vacay. Check out some of the items in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday. Follow:@theundressingroompodcast @evamarcile@starringlorel@dominiquedadiva

