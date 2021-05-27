Entertainment News
SZA Calls Out Magazine For Refusing To Hire Black Photographer For Photoshoot

She can't do it; respectfully.

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/NBC / Getty

It seems some media outlets are still refusing to hire from the culture they profit from. SZA has called out one publication for refusing to hire a Black photographer for her photoshoot.

As reported by Madame Noire the songstress did a bit of venting earlier this week regarding opportunities for people of color within the entertainment industry. On Tuesday, May 25 she took to Twitter to reveal that she requested a creative from the melanin community curate the visuals for said feature but was told no by the staff. I requested a black photographer for a cover n the mag told me no lol its 2021.. and almost Juneteenth . Respectfully I can’t do it” she wrote. 

Naturally the post quickly went viral and her fans pressed her to reveal which periodical refused to hire a Black photographer. One follower did not pull any punches by simply replying “WHO IS THIS MAGAZINE? EXPOSE THEY ASS” to which she responded “Das not my vibe but there’s TOO many elite black creatives rn to not allow it.”

While she didn’t spill tea she did go on to turn the negative to a positive by highlighting outlets who do book Black and Brown creatives for high profile jobs. “S/o @RollingStone @Cosmopolitan and @wonderlandmag btw for all using black photogs in our recent covers gotta celebrate when it’s RIGHT too !” she wrote. 

In other Top Dawg Entertainment news CEO Top Dawg had alluded to a new release from someone in the camp coming our way May 7 but nothing has yet to materialize. Rumor has it that Kendrick’s new album is close to being delivered but no official release date has been communicated by TDE nor K. Dot.

Photo: Jordan Brand

Close