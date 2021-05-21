“Melissa’s Pick Hit” Kelontae Gavin “Great”

Kelontae Gavin is back with a great new single titled “Great” … listen in as he issues his “run” challenge and talks with Melissa about his new project, label and more…

Brand New Music!! Fresh off his #1 single “Hold Me Close” at Gospel Radio, this uptempo heater may be a departure from his ballads, but definitely is a must-play heater that your listeners will absolutely respond to. “GREAT” is the first single to release under newly signed joint venture between Marquis Boone Music Group and RCAI. Fresh off his #1 single “Hold Me Close” at Gospel Radio, this uptempo heater may be a departure from his ballads, but definitely is a must-play heater that your listeners will absolutely respond to. “GREAT” is the first single to release under newly signed joint venture between Marquis Boone Music Group and RCAI.

Whether you know the 21-year-old gospel music sensation Kelontae Gavin as the viral “Cafeteria Singer,” a Billboard charting artist, or a Stellar and Dove Award nominee, chances are you don’t know his full story. Behind the vibrant voice and pleasant personality is a tale of triumph over trauma, of channeling testimony into transcendent moments of ministry.

Kelontae Gavin was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on March 28, 1999. With a mother in the Army and a father in the Marines, he moved frequently. By the time he was in high school, the family settled in Summerville, South Carolina.

Although Kelontae was raised in a Christian home that attended church faithfully and listened to gospel music, nobody in his immediate family sings or pastors, so he considers his singing and ministering God-given gifts. Those gifts burst on the scene when he was only four, wowing the congregation of Favor Ministries in Ridgeville, South Carolina, one Sunday with a spunky rendition of the Canton Spirituals’ 1997 hit, “Clean Up.”

Growing up, Kelontae loved to sing and learned technique from listening to male gospel vocalists like Kirk Franklin, Deitrick Haddon, Fred Hammond, and Donnie McClurkin. He considered pursuing a degree in ministry, but then again, maybe he’d go to Full Sail University to learn music production. “I knew I was prophetic,” he said. “I just didn’t know whether that gift would be ministry or music.” …

