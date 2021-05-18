Local
HomeLocal

Where To Get Gas?

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Selma Blair pumping gas

Source: WENN.com / WENNine

There are still over half of NC gas station with out gas.  GasBuddy is now reporting 51% of stations in NC are without gas.  So before you go out searching… CLICK HERE and let GasBuddy help you locate a place near you.

The Colonial Pipeline which was hit by hackers is now back up and fully operating but experts say it’s going to take NC a few days to fully bounce back and have gas available at all gas stations.

 

Where To Get Gas?  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Joe Budden Responds To Olivia Dope’s Sexual Harassment…
 7 hours ago
05.18.21
Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares…
 9 hours ago
05.18.21
Report: Four Shot Outside Atlanta’s Popular Trap Museum
 11 hours ago
05.18.21
‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot…
 11 hours ago
05.18.21
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
Okay President Joe Biden: Cash Payments To Families…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
Natalie Nunn Spills on Baddies ATL, Moments She…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
8 items
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
 1 day ago
05.17.21
Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
India The Tiger Found After Week-Long Search, Set…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
Alicia Keys Aims To Reawaken The Feminine Power…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
Nina Parker Sets Instagram Ablaze And Celebrates The…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
Close