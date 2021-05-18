Where To Get Gas?

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

There are still over half of NC gas station with out gas. GasBuddy is now reporting 51% of stations in NC are without gas. So before you go out searching… CLICK HERE and let GasBuddy help you locate a place near you.

The Colonial Pipeline which was hit by hackers is now back up and fully operating but experts say it’s going to take NC a few days to fully bounce back and have gas available at all gas stations.

originally published on thelightnc.com

