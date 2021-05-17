Local
Drive In Comedy & Karaoke

Source: Regan Elam / Upload By: Regan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Rock the Lot

Durham Parks and Recreation is bringing concerts to you…in your car! Come on out for a concert and enjoy it from the comfort of your vehicle or bring your own chairs and sit directly in front of your vehicle in the marked space provided.

Rock the Lot Concert Details

Date Time Location Band Registration
Saturday, June 5 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

 Northern High School Parking Lot, 117 Tom Wilkinson Road Roné Grant

R&B

 Register online beginning Monday, May 24 at 9 a.m.
Saturday, July 24 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

 Riverside High School Parking Lot, 3218 Rose of Sharon Road #Epitome

Neo Soul, R&B, Pop, and Classic Soul

 Register online beginning Monday, July 12 at 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 14 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

 Southern High School Parking Lot, 800 Clayton Road Sajaso

Salsa, Jazz, and Soul

 Register online beginning Monday, August 2 at 9 a.m.

Tickets

All Rock the Lot events are free, but tickets must be reserved online. Only one ticket is needed per car. We will be limiting each car to only 4 people, so please plan accordingly.

Reserving your ticket online guarantees you entry to the show. Each concert will accommodate up to 50 vehicles. Cars are limited to 4 people, so please plan accordingly! Ticket registration will be taken online until all spots are full or until 3 days prior to the concert. No tickets will be issued at the gate.

No shows are no fun! If you reserve a ticket and can no longer attend, please let us know as soon as possible!

Food

Food will be available for purchase. A variety of food trucks will be on-site. The gates will open 1 hour before the show starts – come early and enjoy some great food before the concert!

Masks will be required when picking up food, and lines will be marked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Food trucks will remain open until approximately 15 minutes before the end of the concert.

You are welcome to bring your own food to the concert. Please do not share food between vehicles. We ask you to consider supporting your local Durham economy by purchasing your concession items on-site.

Food Vendors

Food vendors interested in attending a Rock the Lot event can submit a Food Vendor Application.

Important Safety Information

You must remain in your car or in the space provided in front of your car unless you are visiting a food truck or the restroom. While outdoor mask use is no longer required, it is still recommended — especially in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Inclement Weather

Rock the Lot events are rain or shine. Rain dates will not be offered for these events.

Events may be canceled in the case of severe inclement weather or high winds. Cancellation updates will be posted on this page, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Event status updates can also be accessed by calling the weather line at 919-560-4636, and pressing Number 8.

  1. Can I leave my vehicle engine running during the show?
  2. Can I sit outside?
  3. Where can I park? Where is the best parking spot?
  4. Can I let my children run around?
  5. Can I bring my dog?
  6. Are restrooms available?
  7. Can I smoke?
  8. Can I bring alcohol or cannabis?
  9. Can I reserve a ticket at the gate?
  10. What happens if it rains?
  11. Can I get in after the show starts?
  1. Do I need a car or can I walk-in?
  2. I have friends arriving later. Can I reserve a spot next to mine for them?
  3. Can I park backwards?
  4. Can I leave and come back in?
  5. Are there any restrictions on the use of my stereo, like for example the volume?
  6. Can I talk during the show?
  7. How do I turn off my headlights and tail lights?
  8. Will my battery die? And if so, what do I do?
  9. How many cars does this event allow?
  10. What COVID-19 precautions are you taking?

 

