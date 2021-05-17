Rock the Lot

Durham Parks and Recreation is bringing concerts to you…in your car! Come on out for a concert and enjoy it from the comfort of your vehicle or bring your own chairs and sit directly in front of your vehicle in the marked space provided.

Rock the Lot Concert Details

Tickets

All Rock the Lot events are free, but tickets must be reserved online. Only one ticket is needed per car. We will be limiting each car to only 4 people, so please plan accordingly.

Reserving your ticket online guarantees you entry to the show. Each concert will accommodate up to 50 vehicles. Cars are limited to 4 people, so please plan accordingly! Ticket registration will be taken online until all spots are full or until 3 days prior to the concert. No tickets will be issued at the gate.

No shows are no fun! If you reserve a ticket and can no longer attend, please let us know as soon as possible!

Food

Food will be available for purchase. A variety of food trucks will be on-site. The gates will open 1 hour before the show starts – come early and enjoy some great food before the concert!

Masks will be required when picking up food, and lines will be marked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Food trucks will remain open until approximately 15 minutes before the end of the concert.

You are welcome to bring your own food to the concert. Please do not share food between vehicles. We ask you to consider supporting your local Durham economy by purchasing your concession items on-site.

Food Vendors

Food vendors interested in attending a Rock the Lot event can submit a Food Vendor Application.

Important Safety Information

You must remain in your car or in the space provided in front of your car unless you are visiting a food truck or the restroom. While outdoor mask use is no longer required, it is still recommended — especially in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Inclement Weather

Rock the Lot events are rain or shine. Rain dates will not be offered for these events.

Events may be canceled in the case of severe inclement weather or high winds. Cancellation updates will be posted on this page, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Event status updates can also be accessed by calling the weather line at 919-560-4636, and pressing Number 8.