Video: Man And Woman Charged In Knightdale After Fight In Gas Station Line

Woman pumping gas

Source: Tom Merton / Getty

A man and woman were charged in Knightdale today after getting in an altercation in a line for gas at a Marathon station on Highway 64.

According to witnesses, the two argued, spat in each other’s faces and then became physical with one another. The woman was charged with simple assault. The man was charged with assault on a female and damage to personal property.

 

5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Gave Us Vintage Beauty Vibes

Jazmine Sullivan's strong voice, raw lyrics, and classic sense of style makes her one of today's most relatable artists. After a brief hiatus from the limelight, the singer reintroduced herself with her most recent EP Heaux Tales. Since then, she appeared on NPR Music's Tiny Desk, performed at the Super Bowl Kick-Off show and NAACP Image Awards and now she's bringing her act to this year's Urban One Honors award show on May 16.  And we're anticipating a fabulous ensemble to go with it. Jazmine has been out and about flaunting a new kind of confidence. Every now and then she'll do a casual flex in her Savage X Fenty garments, or give us vintage glam during her performances. When it comes to beauty, the singer has adopted small signature elements that have become a staple in her looks. Jazmine's love for exaggerated Twiggy-style eyelashes and vintage glam takes her entire persona to the next level. If you haven't noticed, she's been giving us a modern-day version of the Supremes, with the voice to match. "I love the clothing and the styling from the sixties," said Jazmine while promoting her participation in this year's Urban One Honors. " I love the makeup looks and the hair and the flips. I felt like people were doing that a little bit even now. And I just wanted to try it and I fell in love with the aesthetic. I get excited to kind of go and do things for my different periods and stuff. And that's the one right now." Here's 5 times she gave us retro beauty vibes.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

