Video: Man And Woman Charged In Knightdale After Fight In Gas Station Line

A man and woman were charged in Knightdale today after getting in an altercation in a line for gas at a Marathon station on Highway 64.
According to witnesses, the two argued, spat in each other’s faces and then became physical with one another. The woman was charged with simple assault. The man was charged with assault on a female and damage to personal property.
