Woman allegedly tosses baby into SUV to block repo

A woman is accused of throwing her year-old son into her SUV in a failed attempt to stop the vehicle from being repossessed in Dallas. Krystal Gardner of Tool was jailed Wednesday on bail of nearly $3,800 on charges including child endangerment related to abandonment, no driver’s license and no insurance. Electronic records at the Lew Sterrett Justice Center did not list an attorney for the 28-year-old mother, who was booked Monday.

Recovery agent Luke Ross told KTVT-TV that he was in the Ford Expedition when he saw Gardner toss the baby through an open window. He said the baby landed on the seat “like a kid bouncing on a bed.”

Texas law bans a vehicle from being repossessed if a person is inside.

Police were called. The uninjured baby was removed, for placement with his father. Ross then repossessed the SUV.

