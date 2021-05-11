Tristan Thompson Alleged Fling Hires Women’s Rights Attorney Gloria Allred

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Well, things are starting to get interesting over in Kardashian Land.

The woman who alleges she had a “situationship” with Tristan Thompson is fighting back with famed women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred.

You may remember that last week, Tristan’s legal representation issued a cease and desist to the alleged fling Sydney Chase and the podcast where she claimed that she had been involved with the baller. His legal team also claimed that there was no truth to her allegations about a sexual relationship with Tristan. In the cease and desist, Tristan claims that Chase made “numerous false and defamatory statements” about their involvement.

Tristan’s lawyers wrote, “It is obvious that you are a liar,” before adding, “your claim that you had a relationship with Mr. Thompson is pure fiction.

“The purported texts you claim exist are equally fictitious, and they put words in my client’s mouth that he never said that are contrary to his thoughts and feelings. This is defamatory.”

Welp. Now Chase’s lawyer has some words. In a statement, Allred wrote, “Our client, Sydney Chase, is outraged at what she regards as false statements that have been made about her in the media by Tristan Thompson’s representatives.

“She has retained my law firm, Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, to represent her and to conduct a full investigation which she believes will substantiate the relationship between her and Tristan Thompson.”

“Mr. Thompson’s representatives have challenged her to reveal evidence of their relationship. We would be willing to share evidence that Sydney has given us, provided that Mr. Thompson will make himself available in person to answer my questions and provide us with documents that we request.

“If Mr. Thompson has nothing to hide, then we would expect that he will make himself available for questioning by me and that he will voluntarily provide the documents. Sydney would be willing to be present at this meeting to answer questions and provide documents.

“Khloé Kardashian is welcome to attend. We believe that the truth will emerge through this process. When we conclude our investigation, we will then advise Sydney regarding her legal options.”

