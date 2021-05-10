Local
Durham's Emergency Rental Assistance Program

If you live in Durham and are in behind in your rental payments, Durham County is starting a special program today at noon.  Read more…

Durham Emergency Rental Assistance Program Accepting Applications May 10

Durham residents who are behind on their rents and facing evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be able to apply for financial help to stay in their homes from the new Durham Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

 

The Durham ERAP, a partnership between the City of Durham and Durham County governments, is being funded with $9.6 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury. Managed by the Durham County Department of Social Services, residents can apply to the program beginning on Monday, May 10 at 12:01 p.m. by visiting DurhamERAP.dconc.gov. Once this new website goes live on Monday, residents will find eligibility requirements, frequently asked questions, and the online application in English and Spanish.

 

“I’m thrilled about the launch of this great City-County-community partnership that will help so many Durham residents facing a crisis with their housing,” said

