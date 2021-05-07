Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Want Your Music Featured On “Insecure?”

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
HBO Insecure Block Party

Source: Dorothy Hong/ HBO

Everyone knows that some of the best music on television is featured in Issa Rae’s Insecure. With this upcoming season being the final one, we found out how you can get your music featured on the show.

Text ‘Insecure’ to (310) 356-9895 to find out when submissions will be open. If your music is selected, you’ll be notified by 5/26.

 

 

Samjah Saulsberry for shop vintage bowtique

Sustainable Fashion For the Culture: 5 Black-Owned Vintage Fashion Boutiques that Should Be on Your Radar

5 photos Launch gallery

Sustainable Fashion For the Culture: 5 Black-Owned Vintage Fashion Boutiques that Should Be on Your Radar

Continue reading Sustainable Fashion For the Culture: 5 Black-Owned Vintage Fashion Boutiques that Should Be on Your Radar

Sustainable Fashion For the Culture: 5 Black-Owned Vintage Fashion Boutiques that Should Be on Your Radar

[caption id="attachment_3358414" align="alignnone" width="828"] Source: Nilo Burkhalter / Nilo Burkhalter[/caption] You know what’s better than a good fashion slay? A good fashion slay that reduces your carbon footprint! Buying brand new clothes has always been and will always be exhilarating. However, if you’re interested in doing your part in saving the planet while rocking a one-of-a-kind look that takes you back to a nostalgic moment in time, vintage fashion boutiques are the way to go. Shopping for vintage fashion can sometimes be time consuming. First, you must know what style era/eras you’re interested in, then you have to sift through hundreds of garments to find a piece that speaks to you and that era. Some people understandably forgo vintage shopping because of the extra effort it takes to find that golden piece. But thanks to the internet and this social media era, vintage fashion shopping has gotten a little easier. New fashion vintage boutiques are popping up daily all over cyberspace, and we took the liberty of pinpointing five black-owned vintage fashion boutiques that will surely make you obsess over their inventory. Let’s jump right into this stylish thrifting journey below!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

HBO , insecure , music

Videos
Latest
Boston George, Drug Runner Whose Life Inspired Movie…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Board Says Facebook And Instagram Can Continue To…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Rapper Lil Yachty Reveals His New Nail Polish…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To…
 3 days ago
05.04.21
12 items
Bill & Melinda Gates Hit CTRL-ALT-DELETE On Their…
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating A Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…
 3 days ago
05.04.21
New York Post Writer Resigned After Fake Kamala…
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Spilled Private Details About DMX’s Death…
 3 days ago
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Jaleel White Recalls ‘Family Matters’ Drama & Urkel…
 4 days ago
05.03.21
Close