Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “Jesus Will Fix It”

It’s a old song with a new vibe and Shontell Norman-Beatty has us remembering the past and praising in the present. Wife, mother and 1st lady Shontell’s “Jesus Will Fix It” (Trouble in My Way) has been my pick hit of the week. She is no stranger to the music industry and comes from a singing background … Listen as she talks to Melissa about her dad and grand dad and how they influenced her music ministry.

Acclaimed Recording Artist Shontelle Norman-Beatty Climbs the Billboard Top 20 Gospel Airplay Chart with New Single

(West Palm Beach, FL – April 13, 2021) – Acclaimed recording artist Shontelle Norman-Beatty is earning much-deserved kudos from gospel music fans for her debut single, “Jesus Will Fix It (Trouble In My Way).” Her unbridled vocals – matched with funky drums and Memphis-style horns – create a heavenly praise workout that’s hard to resist. Her DARE Records release has climbed to Billboard’s Top 20 at No. 19 on the Gospel Airplay Songs chart. The audio video has garnered more than five million streams and counting.

While Shontelle is new to DARE Records, she has been amazing and inspiring listeners for years. Born into a musical family devoted to the Word, the Memphis native has been singing since the age of 2. Growing up, she sang gospel harmonies with her siblings Shallen, Sharisse, and the late Shea Norman as The Normans, under the direction of her father, James Alen Norman. The family group sang at their home church and other places of worship, astonishing churchgoers with their gorgeous multi-layered harmonies, precise execution, and inspiring testimonies. That experience prepared Shontelle for a successful vocal career that has spanned a range of musical genres, venues, and even continents.

Shontelle’s résumé includes performing as part of the world-famous New Edwin Hawkins Singers, under the leadership of Edwin Hawkins, and she occasionally tours with NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater, along with her sister Sharisse. The sisters were also featured as background vocalists in the 2014 music documentary Take Me To The River for award-winning artists William Bell, Otis Clay, and Bobby Rush. The film was directed by Martin Shore and narrated by Oscar-nominated actor Terrence Howard.

Shontelle and Sharisse also maintain an ongoing residency as first-call backing vocalists at the world-famous Royal Studios in Memphis, under the direction of owner Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell. The renowned studio is the home of Hi Records, where Al Green and Boo’s father, legendary music executive and producer Willie Mitchell, created a string of unforgettable hit records. Royal Studios has hosted sessions by numerous rock, blues, and soul stars -– including Buddy Guy, Bobby Bland, Ike and Tina Turner, Boz Scaggs, Rod Stewart, Pop Staples, and Otis Rush – and continues to be booked by hitmakers like Bruno Mars, Eric Benet, and many more.

Blessed with an outsized talent, Shontelle Norman-Beatty is a force to be reckoned with as a mother, a Christian, and an artist. Now living in Houston, TX, with her husband, Bishop Andre T. Beatty, and their blended family of five children, Shontelle Norman-Beatty is the First Lady of Kingdom Culture Center, where he is the senior pastor. A recent survivor of COVID-19, this consummate artist is ready to blaze a musical trail all on her own.

Follow Shontelle Norman-Beatty on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “Jesus Will Fix It” was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: