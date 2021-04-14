Obama Issues Statement About Shooting Of Daunte Wright

Barack Obama has issued a statement about the shooting of Daunte Wright by police.
“Our hearts are heavy over yet another shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, at the hands of police. It’s important to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but this is also a reminder of just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country.”
Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s also issued a statement.
