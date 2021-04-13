CLOSE
Check Your Freezer For This Ground Turkey Recall

The CDC is warning us about a ground turkey recall.

  • Nature’s Promise (94% lean 6% fat) – 1 lb packages with dates 1/1, 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10
  • Wegman (94% lean 6% fat) – 1 lb and 3 lb packages with dates 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10
  • Plainville Farms (93% lean 7% fat) – 1 lb packages with dates 1/10

These products have the establishment number “P-244” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection. They were made on December 18-29, 2020, and were sold nationwide. These products are no longer available in stores, but they could still be in your freezer.

Investigators are working to determine if additional turkey products are linked to illnesses.

Do not eat any of the ground turkey products listed above.

  • Check your freezers for the products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling the products.
  • Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

For all other raw turkey products (frozen or non-frozen), follow these four food safety steps: 

  • Clean:
    • Wash your hands with soap and water before and after handling raw turkey.
    • Wash cutting boards, utensils, dishes, and countertops that have touched raw turkey using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
    • Do not wash raw turkey. Washing raw turkey can spread turkey juices and contaminate your sink, countertops, utensils, and other foods.
  • Separate:
    • Use a separate cutting board for raw turkey.
    • Keep raw turkey separate from food that won’t be cooked.
  • Cook:
  • Chill:
    • Refrigerate leftovers at 40°F or below within 2 hours (within 1 hour if it is hotter than 90°F).
    • Thaw turkey in the refrigerator, not on the counter.

Call your healthcare provider if you have one or more of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as:
    • Not urinating (peeing) much
    • Dry mouth and throat
    • Feeling dizzy when standing up
