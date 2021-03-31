Know Someone Looking For An Arts Internship?

Summer Intern at Artspace
Artspace seeks an intern for Summer 2021 to assist with its in person Summer Art Camps. This internship is designed to develop skills in Education Programming and Management for college juniors and seniors majoring in Visual Art, Art Education, Art Administration or MFA candidates.
Application Deadline: Monday, April 19, 2021
Current COVID-19 Safety Policies can be reviewed on our website. These measures may be revised to align with changes to local, state, and CDC guidelines. Staff, interns, and volunteers will receive training in health and safety measures.
Internship
- Start Date: June 14
- End Date: August 13
- Note: Intern will not work the week of July 5-9.
Internship Description: Intern is expected to work Monday through Friday from 8am-12pm. This internship pays $1000. Arrangements for school credit are encouraged.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Assisting with check in of students, overseeing volunteers, assisting with supplies and material prep as needed, picking up lunches from our lunch partner and distributing them each day, acting as the liaison between staff and teachers, ongoing evaluation of classes, documentation of classes, and working on all aspects of the youth exhibition. READ MORE HERE.
