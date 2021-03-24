Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the state yesterday and gave the latest changes on restrictions with the pandemic. The latest executive order changes include:
Under the new executive order, the following capacity limits have changed:
- Retail stores, salons, barbershops, museums and aquariums can resume operating at 100 percent capacity. All have been limited to 50 percent capacity previously.
- Restaurants, breweries, wineries, gyms, pools, skating rinks, bowling alleys and amusement parks can operate at 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent outdoors. All have been limited to 50 percent capacity.
- Bars, movie theaters, conference centers and arenas can operate at 50 percent capacity both indoors and outdoors. Bars were allowed to reopen for indoor customers only a month ago, and they and entertainment arenas have been limited to 30 percent capacity or 250 people, whichever is less.
Source: WRAL.com
Here’s How Gov. Cooper Eased COVID-19 Restrictions was originally published on thelightnc.com
