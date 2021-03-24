CLOSE
Here's How Gov. Cooper Eased COVID-19 Restrictions

Source: Raleigh News & Observer

 

Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the state yesterday and gave the latest changes on restrictions with the pandemic.  The latest executive order changes include:

Under the new executive order, the following capacity limits have changed:

  • Retail stores, salons, barbershops, museums and aquariums can resume operating at 100 percent capacity. All have been limited to 50 percent capacity previously.
  • Restaurants, breweries, wineries, gyms, pools, skating rinks, bowling alleys and amusement parks can operate at 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent outdoors. All have been limited to 50 percent capacity.

  • Bars, movie theaters, conference centers and arenas can operate at 50 percent capacity both indoors and outdoors. Bars were allowed to reopen for indoor customers only a month ago, and they and entertainment arenas have been limited to 30 percent capacity or 250 people, whichever is less.

Source:  WRAL.com

Here's How Gov. Cooper Eased COVID-19 Restrictions

Close