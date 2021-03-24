Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the state yesterday and gave the latest changes on restrictions with the pandemic. The latest executive order changes include:

Under the new executive order, the following capacity limits have changed:

Retail stores, salons, barbershops, museums and aquariums can resume operating at 100 percent capacity. All have been limited to 50 percent capacity previously.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, gyms, pools, skating rinks, bowling alleys and amusement parks can operate at 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent outdoors. All have been limited to 50 percent capacity.

Bars, movie theaters, conference centers and arenas can operate at 50 percent capacity both indoors and outdoors. Bars were allowed to reopen for indoor customers only a month ago, and they and entertainment arenas have been limited to 30 percent capacity or 250 people, whichever is less.

Source: WRAL.com

Here’s How Gov. Cooper Eased COVID-19 Restrictions was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: