CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

President Biden and VP Harris Set To Visit Atlanta March 19th

President Biden Speaks After Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion Relief Bill

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

President Biden and Vice President Harris are set to visit Atlanta, GA on March 19th, as they hit the road on their ‘Help is Here’ tour. The tour is to bring awareness to voting rights policies being introduced by Republicans all over the country. Over 50 anti-voting bills currently being pushed through by Republican lawmakers, and Georgia has 7 of them being proposed right now.

RELATED: 7 Georgia Voter Suppression Bills You Really Need To Know About

The President will also look to promote his the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that he just signed into law. Biden’s last visit to the state was on Jan 4th,  the day before a contentious Senate race.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

President Biden and VP Harris Set To Visit Atlanta March 19th  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
President Biden and VP Harris Set To Visit…
 5 hours ago
03.12.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As…
 6 hours ago
03.12.21
Supermodel Beverly Peele Opens Up About Her Sexual…
 1 day ago
03.11.21
Kanye West Changed His Phone Number, Kim Kardashian…
 1 day ago
03.11.21
WITS University Protest: South African Student Debt Demonstration…
 1 day ago
03.11.21
Nike Names New VP Replacement For Ann Hebert…
 1 day ago
03.11.21
Lena Waithe Announces Music Label, Hillman Grad Records…
 1 day ago
03.11.21
Stephen A. Smith Is Working On A HBCU…
 1 day ago
03.11.21
The Palace Is Now Responding To Meghan &…
 2 days ago
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…
 2 days ago
03.11.21
Kelly Rowland’s JustFab Shoe Collection Is All About…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Montell Jordan Makes A Big Announcement [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After…
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Close