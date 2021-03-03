CLOSE
Others In Group 3 Now Eligible For Vaccine In NC

Gov. Copper has opened up eligibility for other frontline workers in essential jobs to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The rest of Group 3 that are now eligible include:  people who must work in-person in one of the following industries: critical manufacturing, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, health care and public health, public safety and transportation.

That includes grocery store and pharmacy employees, restaurant staff, U.S. Postal Service workers, library workers, clergy, university faculty and staff, paramedics, police officers, firefighters, veterinarians and elected officials.

Gov. Cooper also announced a timeline for others who are high risk and under 65yrs old to get the vaccine.  Cooper announced that they could start signing up for vaccination appointments on March 24.

Read more at source:  WRAL.com

 

