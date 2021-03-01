CLOSE
HER Story Facts
HomeHER Story Facts

HER Story-Marie Van Brittan Brown

HER Story

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Marie Van Brittan Brown was born in Jamaica, Queens, New York in 1922.

In 1966, she invented a security system that consisted of four peepholes, the sliding camera, television monitors, and two-way microphones.

CCTV, also known as created a closed-circuit television system for surveillance. With the multiple peepholes, the sliding camera was able to capture images of people who were of different heights. The two-way microphones allowed one to communicate with the person outside. She also had a remote that would allow her to unlock the door at a safer distance. Lastly, she could press an emergency button that would send an alarm to police or security.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts…
 7 hours ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 8 hours ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball…
 9 hours ago
03.01.21
Ayesha Curry Says Switching To A Dairy-Free Lifestyle…
 10 hours ago
03.01.21
21 items
Women’s History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And…
 11 hours ago
03.01.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Chloe x Halle Take On Futuristic Fashion In…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Biden Administration’s Continued Deportations Of Black Immigrants Raise…
 2 days ago
02.27.21
Reversing Course: Obama Says He Favors Reparations As…
 2 days ago
02.27.21
Kirk Franklin Slayed ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert To Close…
 3 days ago
02.26.21
Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot Then Dogs Stolen…
 3 days ago
02.26.21
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Says He Recommended Syria…
 3 days ago
02.26.21
13 items
Twitter Announces Paid Super Follows Allowing You To…
 3 days ago
02.26.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…
 4 days ago
02.25.21
Close