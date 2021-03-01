HER Story-Marie Van Brittan Brown

Marie Van Brittan Brown was born in Jamaica, Queens, New York in 1922.

In 1966, she invented a security system that consisted of four peepholes, the sliding camera, television monitors, and two-way microphones.

CCTV, also known as created a closed-circuit television system for surveillance. With the multiple peepholes, the sliding camera was able to capture images of people who were of different heights. The two-way microphones allowed one to communicate with the person outside. She also had a remote that would allow her to unlock the door at a safer distance. Lastly, she could press an emergency button that would send an alarm to police or security.

