The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” Featuring Tank

Black History Month Giphy

Our girls Lore’l and Dominique Da Diva are joined this week by special guest singer/songwriter Tank, while Eva is under the weather.

We have a lot to undress this episode!  The ladies talk Cynthia Bailey’s wild bachelorette party, plus they’ll discuss celebrities’ relationships crumbling and the relationships brewing- even one with a 40-year difference 👀

Tank hops in later giving us all the tea on his new hot single and the state of R&B. We also get his perspective on some of the hottest trending relationship topics.

You won’t want to miss this episode.

