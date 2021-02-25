Dawn Robinson Claims Wearing Masks Is Stupid

Dawn Robinson, formerly of EnVogue, claims that wearing masks is stupid to her.
The singer said in a recent interview that Black people are used to surviving.
“We’ve survived so much. That’s what we do. It’s a natural thing for us. It’s nothing. This is COVID? Okay. Whatever.”
She continued by saying, “We’re being careful as much as possible and wearing masks, which is stupid to me. I’ve been next to people and I can actually smell their breath through the mask. So, to me, that’s not a foolproof situation. Yeah.”
Robinson went on to say, “They want us to wear masks so that we can lower our immune system and then get sick eventually anyway. There’s a plan to the whole thing.” Robinson also said, “I keep my nose uncovered because you’re breathing your waste.”
“I’m not gonna let them kill me.
En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson Doesn’t Necessarily Agree With Wearing Masks pic.twitter.com/ZIW7BCozO0
— theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) February 24, 2021
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark