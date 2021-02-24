Durham Parents Need To Sign Students Up For Virtual Or In-Person Learning

DPS is planning for in-person learning in response to Senate Bill 37 (SB37), which requires all school districts to offer in-person learning in addition to a virtual option. We are also planning additional in-person support for PK-12 EC Separate Setting (Adapted Curriculum Classes), EC Deaf/Hard of Hearing (DHH) and Visually Impaired (VI) Center-Based Programs. Students in all grades PreK-12 will have the option to begin in-person learning on a timeline provided by the DPS Board of Education in line with SB37. Families will need to choose to remain in virtual learning or to select the in-person option provided to them based on their grade level:

For Elementary School (Grades PreK-5): DPS will operate under Plan A (low social distancing) for four days per week. All students in this option will attend in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

For Middle and High School (Grades 6-12): DPS will operate under Plan B (6 feet social distancing) in grades 6-12. Plan B will have students in-person in three cohorts. Students will come to school for two days, then be out of school while the other two cohorts attend.

For additional details regarding the learning schedule, please visit www.dpsnc.net.

Please identify whether you would like for your student to attend in-person instruction at their school site (as outlined above) or to remain in virtual learning full-time with their school for the remainder of the year. All efforts will be made to keep your student with their teacher OR a teacher from your student’s school, regardless of learning preference selection, but we cannot GUARANTEE teacher continuity at this time.

**Please note, ALL FAMILIES SHOULD SUBMIT A FORM FOR EACH PREK-12 DPS STUDENT, regardless of whether or not you completed a form in December or any at other point this school year. (Families with multiple students should submit a separate form for each student.) //

LINK TO FORM HERE

5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter 1. NIECY NASH AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. NIECY NASH AT THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. NIECY NASH AT THE LIFETIME SPECIAL SCREENING OF "STOLEN BY MY MOTHER, THE KAMIYAH MOBLEY STORY", 2020 Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. NIECY NASH AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020 Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. NIECY NASH AT THE GLAMOR WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARD, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter 5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter [caption id="attachment_3298808" align="alignnone" width="682"] Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty[/caption] Niecy Nash makes her 51 years on earth look like 25. The youthful comedian, TV host and Emmy-award winning actress has proven that you can live your best life at any age. Beyond her talents on screen, she shows us the importance of living an authentic life. Just last year at the age of 50, Niecy followed her heart, and married her friend Jessica Betts. As of late, Niecy has taken on roles that speak to the racial tension in today's climate. In the historical film Selma, she played civil rights activist Richie Jean Jackson. She also played Delores Wise, mother of Korey Wise from the Exonerated Five, in the Ava DuVernay' miniseries When They See Us. Through both her online presence and acting gigs, we are able to see a side of Niecy that is advocating for change. When it comes to having body-body-ody, Niecy is in a league of her own. The naturally curvaceous Claws actress has a shape that is to die for and she is not afraid to put her voluptuous figure on display. I mean, why should she be? She proves that her curves were made for ball gowns and the red carpet. In honor of Niecy's 51st birthday, we're counting down 5 times she served us body goals on a platter.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark