Durham Parents Need To Sign Students Up For Virtual Or In-Person Learning

DPS is planning for in-person learning in response to Senate Bill 37 (SB37), which requires all school districts to offer in-person learning in addition to a virtual option. We are also planning additional in-person support for PK-12 EC Separate Setting (Adapted Curriculum Classes), EC Deaf/Hard of Hearing (DHH) and Visually Impaired (VI) Center-Based Programs. Students in all grades PreK-12 will have the option to begin in-person learning on a timeline provided by the DPS Board of Education in line with SB37. Families will need to choose to remain in virtual learning or to select the in-person option provided to them based on their grade level:

For Elementary School (Grades PreK-5): DPS will operate under Plan A (low social distancing) for four days per week. All students in this option will attend in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

For Middle and High School (Grades 6-12): DPS will operate under Plan B (6 feet social distancing) in grades 6-12. Plan B will have students in-person in three cohorts. Students will come to school for two days, then be out of school while the other two cohorts attend.

For additional details regarding the learning schedule, please visit www.dpsnc.net.

Please identify whether you would like for your student to attend in-person instruction at their school site (as outlined above) or to remain in virtual learning full-time with their school for the remainder of the year. All efforts will be made to keep your student with their teacher OR a teacher from your student’s school, regardless of learning preference selection, but we cannot GUARANTEE teacher continuity at this time.

**Please note, ALL FAMILIES SHOULD SUBMIT A FORM FOR EACH PREK-12 DPS STUDENT, regardless of whether or not you completed a form in December or any at other point this school year. (Families with multiple students should submit a separate form for each student.) //

LINK TO FORM HERE

 

