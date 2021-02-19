CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Texas Mayor Quits After Calling Its Residents ‘Lazy’ Amid Power Outages

Black History Month Giphy

Texas Mayor quits after a video of him goes viral slandering people stuck in the freezing cold without power and running water, calling them “lazy.”

This week, many states have experienced unexpected freezing temperatures and record snowfall. While many states are dealing with it pretty well, one state that’s left people to fend for themselves in Texas. From Houston and Austin to even Dallas, people are flocking to social media to show the extreme conditions they are facing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Many apartment complexes and houses are flooded from busted pipes with water that quickly turns everything it touches into a frozen brick. There are a number of people to blame for this, but those in leadership, in the meantime, should at least offer sympathy to residents. According to TMZ, one Texas Mayor told his residents to stop being cry babies, and after some backlash, has left his position.

Tim Boyd said he’s resigning as Mayor of Colorado City, Texas … just hours after he posted a lengthy rant on Facebook, grousing, “no one owes you or your family anything” and that “the city and county, along with power providers or any other services, owes you NOTHING!”

The diatribe came as most of the Lone Star State has gone without power and water for at least 3 days. Texas and much of the South is being slammed with a once-in-a-generation snowstorm … resulting in at least 5 deaths.

After gathering his composure and receiving a few threats from scorned citizens, Boyd took to Facebook the following day to issue an apology to the angry folks of Colorado City, Texas for his harsh letter.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves,” Boyd explained in his lengthy apology. “I was only making the statement that those folks that are too lazy to get up and fend for themselves but are capable should not be dealt a handout. I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used!”

The former Mayor wrote that after all the backlash he received, his wife, unfortunately, ended up losing her job and that he would be officially resigning.

All Tim had to do was assure the people it would be fixed as soon as possible and be just a little bit understanding. The main job of a public servant is to deescalate things but instead, he chose violence and is now unemployed. You can read his entire ran and apology below.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

RELATED NEWS: Beyoncé &amp; Adidas Are Partnering To Help Texans Affected By Winter Storm

RELATED NEWS: Houston Police Confirm Ted Cruz Fled To Mexico While Texans Suffer In Freezing Conditions

Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter Storm In Texas

11 photos Launch gallery

Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter Storm In Texas

Continue reading Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter Storm In Texas

Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter Storm In Texas

[caption id="attachment_4094230" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty[/caption] The devastation in Texas left from freezing and widespread power outages from a winter storm was at deadly proportions not seen in more than 30 years. Texans across the large state were left to fend for themselves as they looked for ways to keep themselves warm, fed, and hydrated.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/Cleavon_MD/status/1362597712097517568?s=20 A deep freeze has taken over the Lone Star State, extending to its roads as well as water pipes, the latter of which many ruptured, beginning as forceful streams that eventually froze over. The burst pipes from Winter Storm Uri have resulted in a boil water order — if you were lucky enough to have access to both running water and the gas or electricity needed to boil it. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1362405062715334656?s=20 In grocery stores, shelves were bare as basic supplies were in short demand, forcing residents to seek refuge in shelters that provided warmth, food, and a place to sleep. On the roads, conditions were dangerously icy as precipitation continued amid temperatures that were about 30 degrees lower than the typical average for this time of year. In fact, the last time Texas was this cold was back in 1989. https://twitter.com/austin_laker/status/1362530929164615682?s=20 While the entire state has been affected, research shows that Texas’ Black and brown communities remain the hardest hit as a series of storms create arctic temperatures, in addition to the loss of heat and water. The reasons for the disproportionate suffering along racial lines point to the conditions that Black communities are typically exposed to, including but not limited to closer proximities to industrial sites with higher instances of pollution; longer instances of response time to repair damages made by natural disasters; and, of course, lack of economic equity. Housing projects are usually the first to lose power and the last to have it restored. Areas with large homeless populations could also stretch thin the resources at shelters or safe havens like churches.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/Cleavon_MD/status/1362291130188980225?s=20 Adding insult to literal injury was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz being caught in his lie surrounding him and his family fleeing the state to a luxury vacation resort in Cancun. After Cruz first described the trip as innocently impromptu, local law enforcement sources said the Senator’s staff contacted the Houston Police Department earlier this week about its plans while requesting an escort for him and his family. The New York Times obtained text messages from Cruz’s wife showing the trip was planned, prompting the Senator to admit his decision to go on vacation while his constituents suffered “a mistake.” https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1362548840247746561?s=20 It was the latest twist to an ongoing saga in Texas, where it’s unclear when the deep freeze will finally begin to thaw. https://twitter.com/ElegiacImages/status/1362133583226404866?s=20 For a better perspective of what’s happening on the ground, scroll down to find devastating photos from across the state showing what life has become in Texas after Winter Storm Uri. SEE ALSO: Jeff Johnson Shares 3 Things About Texas Winter Storm + Trump's Impeachment Trial [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

Texas Mayor Quits After Calling Its Residents ‘Lazy’ Amid Power Outages  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From…
 11 hours ago
02.19.21
11 items
Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter…
 1 day ago
02.19.21
‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Makes Her A…
 1 day ago
02.19.21
Candace Owens Is ‘Heartbroken’ Rush Limbaugh Is Dead
 2 days ago
02.17.21
Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson On Witnessing Grace And…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Here’s The 2021 Income Tax Refund Check Direct…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Ciara Tells Oprah She’s Enjoying Her Post Baby…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Tessica Brown Slaps Gossip Blogger With Cease &…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
11 items
Boosie Shares Toxic Hot Take On Lori Harvey…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Yara Shahidi Debuts Facebook Watch ‘Forward: Future of…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Benny Boom Talks ‘Tazmanian Devil’ Film & Bringing…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Vanessa Calloway Believes Colorism Contributed To Her Role…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…
 3 days ago
02.16.21
4 items
Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In…
 4 days ago
02.16.21
Close