CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Vanessa Calloway Believes Colorism Contributed To Her Role In ‘Coming to America’

Black History Month Giphy

American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Colorism, the cousin to racism, plays an active role in Hollywood. Most times mainstream media assumes diversity means casting a few racially ambiguous actors to their films. Unfortunately, the discriminatory practice has been etched into our society, even within our own artistry.

Actress Vanessa Calloway is shedding some light on her casting experience as Imani Izzi in the iconic film “Coming to America,” released in 1988. In the movie, Calloway played the woman Eddie Murphy’s character Prince Akeem was supposed to marry. Instead, he voyaged to Queens, NY to find Lisa, played by Shari Headley, another beautiful actress with a lighter skin tone.

Calloway auditioned for Lisa’s role, but was encouraged to play Imani instead. “When you have white people hiring Black people in movies, sometimes a certain look is wanted,” Calloway said in an interview with Page Six. She firmly believes that for Lisa’s character, executives “wanted a light-skinned girl. I just wasn’t light enough, even though Eddie had the final say on who played Lisa.”

“I didn’t want the part of Imani, I wanted to be Lisa — I had read the script and I wanted the bigger role,” Calloway continued. “At that point, I knew I was not going to get Lisa. So I went outside in the hallway, looked over the part with five minutes of preparation, went back in, and did the best I could.”

Despite knowing her worth, Calloway settled for the role of Imani. “The real deal is, when you’re in a situation like that, you wanna be a part of an Eddie Murphy movie. I wasn’t gonna say no! I would’ve loved to have had the lead part, but I was very happy to be in the movie. I can’t lie about that. I said, ‘I’ll make the best out of this and I’ll be the best.’ It was a smaller role but it was a glamorous part to play. And Shari did a great job,” she said.

What do you think? Are you surprised by Vanessa Calloway’s claims of colorism?

DON’T MISS…

#BlackDontCrack: Vanessa Bell Calloway Is Slaying Her New ‘Coming To America’ Photo Shoot

Here’s A Sneak Peak At The Fashion From The Highly Anticipated ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel

Vanessa Calloway Believes Colorism Contributed To Her Role In ‘Coming to America’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

colorism , Coming To America , Vanessa Bell Calloway

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Tessica Brown Slaps Gossip Blogger With Cease &…
 3 hours ago
02.17.21
11 items
Boosie Shares Toxic Hot Take On Lori Harvey…
 3 hours ago
02.17.21
Yara Shahidi Debuts Facebook Watch ‘Forward: Future of…
 3 hours ago
02.17.21
Benny Boom Talks ‘Tazmanian Devil’ Film & Bringing…
 3 hours ago
02.17.21
Vanessa Calloway Believes Colorism Contributed To Her Role…
 3 hours ago
02.17.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…
 21 hours ago
02.16.21
4 items
Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In…
 24 hours ago
02.16.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
Yes, That Was Both Claudia and Kellyanne Conway…
 2 days ago
02.16.21
Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G.…
 2 days ago
02.16.21
2 items
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number…
 3 days ago
02.16.21
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Second Pregnancy…
 3 days ago
02.16.21
Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj Reportedly Killed In…
 3 days ago
02.16.21
Close