Nick Cannon Had To Get ALLLLLLL His Women Gifts For Valentine’s Day

How many women does Nick Cannon currently have? There are some theories based on Valentine’s Day posts on Instagram.
Brittany Bell, the mother of two of Nick’s children, posted a series of IG videos featuring flowers and rose petals on her floor, bed and in the bathtub surrounded by candles. You may recall that the two share a toddler and a newborn who arrived this past holiday season.
Abby De La Rosa, who says she is pregnant with twins and has been linked to Nick, posted about her Valentine’s Day as well. Her post featured tons of balloons that appeared to be the same color as the balloons that Brittany Bell posted.
Now enters LaNisha Cole. She has also been associated with Nick, also got balloons and is the only one of the three who posted actual pictures with Nick.
Meanwhile, Nick deleted all of his Instagram posts while all of the ladies were posting their gifts.
