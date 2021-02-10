CLOSE
O.J. Simpson Weighs In On Trump’s Impeachment Trial

O.J. Simpson...

Source: Images Press / Getty

Who would be the best person to weigh in on Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in the Senate? There are so many options…who would give the best insight?

Well, O.J. Simpson, of course!!

The former football star jumped on social media to share his thoughts. He thinks that the Senators will go along with whatever is best for their upcoming reelection runs in 2022.

 

 

