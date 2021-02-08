CLOSE
New Drive-In Experience Headed To Raleigh

Starting Valentine’s Day Weekend, Triangle Drive-In will be showing drive-in movies at Triangle Town Center, 5959 Triangle Town Blvd, Raleigh.

Upcoming movies include Lady and the Tramp, The Wedding Singer and La La Land.

More details about tickets and events can be found here.

 

-Tune your car radio to 90.3 FM to hear the movie audio.

-Please remember to shut off your headlights for everyone’s enjoyment of the film.

-Larger vehicles will be parked in the back.

-Bathrooms are located within the commons area if needed. We encourage social distancing when leaving your car is necessary.

-Food can be purchased from our daily on site food trucks.

-Tickets must be purchased through our online portal and will be scanned upon entry.

-Due to current COVID guidelines we ask that you wear a mask when outside of your car and social distance as needed.

 

