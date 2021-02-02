CLOSE
Duke Children’s Incredible Kids Photo Contest

Black History Month Giphy

Boy and girl watching father open Father's Day gift

Source: Blend Images – Ariel Skelley / Getty

Do you know an incredible kid? This Heart Month, let’s celebrate incredible kids with big hearts. Whether it’s a youngster who’s recently overcome an obstacle or one who shows kindness every day, we want to hear about it.
Nominate the incredible kid(s) in your life by submitting a photo, name and a brief caption to be showcased on Durham Magazine‘s website, and possibly in Durham Magazine.

Entries will be accepted until Feb. 22 and followed by a public voting period from Feb. 23-March 14 to determine the winner of a basketball signed by Duke Men’s Basketball Coach, Mike Krzyzewski!

 

[caption id="attachment_3158479" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Images Courtesy of Liberté / Images Courtesy of Liberté[/caption] If you're like me, nothing boosts your confidence quite like your mate's reaction when you surprise him or her in some sexy lingerie. Garters, thigh highs, lace, oh my! With Valentine's Day just a few days away, it's the perfect time to order something new to spice up your love life. And there's so many Black women-owned brands to choose from. Thick And Sexy AF! Plus Size Lingerie Perfect For Valentine's Day And Beyond Before 2018, when Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty, there were only a handful of lingerie brands that served women of color. The typical piece of lingerie came in "nude" a.k.a beige and fit inside the mold "one size fit all." The rise of Black-owned lingerie brands filled the void by catering to the specific needs of Black women by including a wider range of "nude" shades and sizes that weren't limited to small, medium or large. In 2021, we have more options and we're conscious about where we are spending our coin. This Valentine's Day, support these Black women-owned lingerie businesses. Happy sexing...we mean shopping!

 

