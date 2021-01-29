CLOSE
Entertainment News
Death Row Records Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Speaks On Trump Pardon

The kingpin is home.

Michael Harry-O Harris

A pivotal contributor to one of the culture’s biggest musical movements is finally out of prison. He details his long journey in a new interview.

Michael Harris, the man who privately funded the start-up money to launch Death Row Records, is a free man. Commonly known as “Harry-O”, the California native was pardoned by than none other by Donald Trump. The decision took many by surprised as Harris served 30 years for drug trafficking and murder charges. While he has been spotted with Snoop Dogg and DJ BattleCat since his release the world has yet to hear from him until now.

Michael recently spoke with The Daily Mail and opened up about finally leaving the big house. ‘It was an awestruck moment,’ he said. ‘I’m riding in the car with my folks and we coming back from the prison. I just had a [peace] of mind and I said ‘I don’t feel it.’ They said ‘what?’ I said ‘I don’t feel what I just left.’ He went on to add that all the time he served was a learning experience. ‘That does not mean I didn’t get the insight from the 33 years, the wisdom. But for that moment I felt like I had never been in prison. That’s how powerful freedom is. I have a second chance to make different choices.’

The 59-year-old went on also went on to thank the disgraced former President of the United States. “I appreciate Donald Trump, his children, his son-in-law. Whyever [sic] he did it, he did it, when so many others wouldn’t,” he said. “I put in for clemency with Obama and it had to go through so many bureaucratic loopholes it never got to him I don’t believe. But it didn’t happen on his watch.”

You can watch the video interview below.

