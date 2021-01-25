Triangle Restaurant Week Is Back!

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week winter event, is set to run the week of January 25- 31st, 2021. During the event, participating restaurant s within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe takeout menu ($20, $25, $30 or $35) each day they are open.

“This winter’s Triangle Restaurant Week celebrates 14 years of culinary excellence in the Triangle ,” said Damon Butler, Founder of Triangle Restaurant Week . “We are very excited to be able to offer a takeout version since many people look forward to this yearly event .”

“Covid-19 has reshaped the hospitality industry in the Triangle and we wanted to offer a takeout edition to help restaurants jumpstart their business in the new year” said Kelly Stewart, Program Manager for Triangle Restaurant Week. Since the inaugural event, Triangle Restaurant Week has grown to reach over 1.2 million residents and featured more than 100 of the region’s eateries, generating over $500k in additional revenue to the area’s restaurants. During the largest foodie event in the South East, patrons will have the option of special 2 or 3-course menus at $20, $25, $30 or $35, varying by location. Details about the event can be found on Triangle Restaurant Week’s website. For more information on Triangle Restaurant Week and participating venues, visit www.trirestaurantweek.com.