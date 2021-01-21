National recording artist Damon Little’s “Stand Up” was Melissa’s Pick Hit of the week and she sat down and talked with him about it. Damon tells Melissa how the song was made some time ago and God said it was time for it to be released now… listen to more…..

DAMON LITTLE releases his new song — “STAND UP” ​under his current label, LITTLE WORLD MUSIC. Damon is an award-winning singer who is no stranger to the Gospel Industry known for three top 5 songs and several top 10 hit songs such as “I won’t be defeated”, “Because of You”, “Be Alright”, “Straddle the fence” — just to name a few.

Mr Little is the National Spokeperson of UOAA (United Ostomy Association of America), an organization that supports colostomy issues and promote positive social changes.

George Salamy, a representative of the organization quotes Damon as an incredible young man that loves people and has a heart of gold – “We definitely support him!”

The new song “STAND UP” ​is a movement song that brings unification to all races, no matter which country or community you may live in. The song is an attempt to spread love, harmony, peace and uniting all to take a stand.

Artist Damon Little Talks About His New Song “Stand Up” was originally published on thelightnc.com

