CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Who Is Amanda Gorman And How She Won The 2021 Inauguration

Click Here To Listen Live

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman took the stage at the 2021 Inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan 20th and delivered a poem that completely stole the show. The Los Angeles native recited an original piece called “The Hill We Climb,” and brought tears to many in the audience as well as watching at home. The young poet follows in the footsteps of Robert Frost and Maya Angelou who have also spoken at past inaugurations.

So Who is Amanda Gorman?

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Source: WIN MCNAMEE / Getty

Amanda Gorman is an American poet from California. In 2017, she became the United States of America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate.[2] She is also an activist in Los Angeles. Her work focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization

Amanda will also be releasing a book of poems called “The Hill We Climb.”

CLICK HERE to learn morn about Amanda Gorman

Check out here AMAZING poem below, but get your tissues ready because is beautiful!

______

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

The Obamas Lookin Fly At The 2021 Inauguration [PHOTOS]

23 photos Launch gallery

The Obamas Lookin Fly At The 2021 Inauguration [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Obamas Lookin Fly At The 2021 Inauguration [PHOTOS]

The Obamas Lookin Fly At The 2021 Inauguration [PHOTOS]

Who Is Amanda Gorman And How She Won The 2021 Inauguration  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Videos
Latest
Who Is Amanda Gorman And How She Won…
 6 hours ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 10 hours ago
01.20.21
What They Wore: Kamala Harris & Dr. Jill…
 11 hours ago
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…
 1 day ago
01.19.21
NFL Co-Opts MLK’s Quote About ‘Injustice Anywhere’ After…
 2 days ago
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…
 3 days ago
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…
 3 days ago
01.18.21
Wendy Williams Biopic Trailer
Wendy Williams Admits Ex-Husband Was Serial Cheater
 4 days ago
01.15.21
5 items
Social Media’s Knee-Busting Dance Craze, #BussItChallenge Gets Some…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
6 Expert Tips For Safely Straightening Your Natural…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials That Will Elevate Your…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Close