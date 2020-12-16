Working Mom Wednesday Answers To The COVID-19 Vaccine

Local
| 12.16.20
Doctor vaccinating girl in office

Source: LWA/Dann Tardif / Getty

Today we talked about the COVID-19 vaccine and the African American community.  Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne joined us today with information we all need to know.

Listen as she talked with Melissa during Working Mom Wednesday’s today.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

web:  http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media:  @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

Working Mom Wednesday Answers To The COVID-19 Vaccine  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Close