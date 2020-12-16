Debt Collectors Will Be Able To Text, Email Or Message You On Social Media Next Year

We have enough to worry about with the pandemic, but now there’s one more thing. Starting in 2021, debt collectors will be able to reach out to you on social media, via text message and email. These new rules were established by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Here’s the good news: You still have rights. Debt collectors will have to provide a clear way out of having them contact you on social media. You can control the hours in which they contact you. You can specify the number they call. For example, you can tell them not to contact you at work.

“That is really scary, that debt collectors are basically able to, for lack of a better word, stalk somebody, or a debtor, through their social media, to find out what they’re up to, and use that information against them,” debt tamer and financial attorney Leslie Tayne said.

