CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Debt Collectors Will Be Able To Text, Email Or Message You On Social Media Next Year

Young businesswoman with debts

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

We have enough to worry about with the pandemic, but now there’s one more thing. Starting in 2021, debt collectors will be able to reach out to you on social media, via text message and email. These new rules were established by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Here’s the good news: You still have rights. Debt collectors will have to provide a clear way out of having them contact you on social media. You can control the hours in which they contact you. You can specify the number they call. For example, you can tell them not to contact you at work.

“That is really scary, that debt collectors are basically able to, for lack of a better word, stalk somebody, or a debtor, through their social media, to find out what they’re up to, and use that information against them,” debt tamer and financial attorney Leslie Tayne said.

 

 

HB’s Favorite Things

HB's Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year

5 photos Launch gallery

HB's Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year

Continue reading HB’s Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year

HB's Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year

[caption id="attachment_3250334" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: IOne Creative Services / HelloBeautiful[/caption] When it comes to the beauty products we love the most, perfume is right up there with our favorite red lip. It's an essential and if we had our choice, we would have an unlimited supply of fragrances at our disposal. 2020 was rough, but it taught us many things. We learned to cherish things and service we once took for granted. We became invested in everything DIY. We adapted new self-care routines and experimented with products that brought us joy. And smelly goods was among the products we leaned in to to make us feel good. There are few things more powerful than scent. The sense of smell has the ability to plunge us straight into a warm memory or jolt us into the mood for a night of excitement. At a time when so many of our paths to luxury experiences are blocked a light mist of a pleasant scent can give a sliver of the joy we deserve. Whether you want to smell like the canceled vacation you deserve or the public garden you spent your summer hiding out in there's an option to lift your spirits. See some of our favorite fragrances of 2020, below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Collectors , debt , social media , text

Videos
Latest
British Actress Naomi Ackie To Play Whitney Houston…
 7 hours ago
12.16.20
15 items
Lizzo Hits Back At Critics Who Slammed Her…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
Mike Tyson Feels Partly Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
‘All That’ Star ARIA Releases Breath Taking Single…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance To Honor COVID-19…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Why The Eritrean People Are Mad At Tiffany…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
James Harden Allegedly Still Wants Out Of Houston…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ &…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
10 items
T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Waka Flocka’s Mom Deb Antney Comes Out As…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Close