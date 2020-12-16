Lead Hair Stylist From “Jingle Jangle” Discusses Natural Styles In Movie

If you haven’t watched Jingle Jangle on Netflix yet, take some time to add it to your holiday calendar. And when you do, you won’t be able to miss all of the incredible, natural hair styles!
Monique Rodriguez, the CEO of Mielle Organics chatted with the movie’s lead hair stylist and producer about featuring only natural hair in the movie.
Let's talk about the need for more positive portrayals of natural hair! Monique Rodriguez (CEO, @MielleOrganics) is joined by
Sharon Martin (Lead Hair Stylist, Jingle Jangle) and @LynTalbert (Producer) to discuss the impact of showcasing ONLY natural hair in #JingleJangle pic.twitter.com/pWRGvqDPQy
— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) December 15, 2020
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark