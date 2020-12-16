CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Lead Hair Stylist From “Jingle Jangle” Discusses Natural Styles In Movie

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY

Source: Netflix / JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY

If you haven’t watched Jingle Jangle on Netflix yet, take some time to add it to your holiday calendar. And when you do, you won’t be able to miss all of the incredible, natural hair styles!

Monique Rodriguez, the CEO of Mielle Organics chatted with the movie’s lead hair stylist and producer about featuring only natural hair in the movie.

 

Metalicious Lip Lacquer

Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

Continue reading Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

[caption id="attachment_3168541" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance[/caption] Most women have a love-hate relationship with lip glosses. While we love the versatility when it comes to coverage, sticky, dry formulas and rough textures can make us hate even the prettiest lip gloss shade. Fortunately, I can vouch for Black Radiance when they say they've figured out the perfect recipe when it comes to their new line of Metalicious Lip Lacquers which dropped today. If the colors in the picture above look slightly familiar, that's because the lacquers are an extension of the Metalicious Lip Sculptors the brand released last year. The line of creamy sticks was created to define lips and make them pop in bold, metallic colors. And now you can add extra shine by layering the Lacquers over the Sculptors. [caption id="attachment_3168551" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance[/caption] As a standalone product, the glosses are dope too and perfect for girls who like just a subtle hint of color, especially when experimenting with out-of-the-box purple and blue shades like Top Off, Top Choice, Top Heavy, and Tip Top. (Are you catching the vibe that these glossers are meant to be toppers?). What I love most is that despite being hyper-metallic, the texture is far from gritty which happens with a lot of glitter glosses. In fact, I'd argue Metalicious are the smoothest glosses I've used, which you can chalk up to the use of shea butter, grapeseed oil, and argan oil in the cruelty-free formula. [caption id="attachment_3168542" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance[/caption] So far, Over The Top, a pinkish peach has become my daily go-to, but I'm looking forward to experimenting with some of the more daring shades, like On Top, soon. Check out the various colors in the collection below and look for them in the aisles of Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid, and CVS during your next drug store run. You can also shop on Blackradiancebeauty.com if you're still social distancing.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Hair , Jingle Jangle , Natural

Videos
Latest
British Actress Naomi Ackie To Play Whitney Houston…
 7 hours ago
12.16.20
15 items
Lizzo Hits Back At Critics Who Slammed Her…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
Mike Tyson Feels Partly Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
‘All That’ Star ARIA Releases Breath Taking Single…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance To Honor COVID-19…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Why The Eritrean People Are Mad At Tiffany…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
James Harden Allegedly Still Wants Out Of Houston…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ &…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
10 items
T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Waka Flocka’s Mom Deb Antney Comes Out As…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Close