33rd Annual Rocky Mount Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition

Applications are currently being accepted for the 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition that will be held, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the contest will take place via a virtual format, with only participants, staff and judges in attendance utilizing social distancing measures. Speeches will be made available via the Imperial Centre’s YouTube channel.
Themes for the competitions include “Unifying Our Communities, Academic, Economic or Healthcare” (grades 6-8) and “A Dream Not Deferred” (grades 9-12). Each speaker will be allowed up to three minutes for their presentation. Rewards of $175, $150 and $125 will be given to the first-, second- and third-place winners in both categories of the competition.
Interested parties should return applications and consent forms by Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 to the City of Rocky Mount Human Relations Department. Contact Archie Jones at 252-972-1180 or archie.jones@rockymountnc.gov for more information.
