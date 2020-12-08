Dionne Warwick Is Sick Of This Question, So She Sets The Record Straight

Continue reading 4 Serums You Need For The Fall

4 Serums You Need For The Fall

If you're regularly washing and moisturizing your face each day, congratulations. We know in these times, sometimes just taking a shower feels like a chore, so if you're at least removing dirt and dead skin from your face morning and night and keeping your skin hydrated, you deserve a pat on the back. If you want to get a gold star, however, it's time to add a third element into the mix: serums. In short, serums are like super active skincare correctors. Typically, they are a silky oil- or gel-like product that contains high concentrations of certain agents to treat an issue -- or maintain a healthy, glowing complexion should you already be so lucky. There are serums that even skin tone and eliminate dark spots (like vitamin c); ones that reduce fine lines and wrinkles (retinol); others that add an extra layer of hydration to skin that's on the dryer side (hey hyaluronic acid); and even options to treat acne. The great thing is that in comparison to other treatments, say a mask, for example, they take five seconds to apply and stay on your face (and neck) all day and night to keep working their magic. Sounds pretty simple right? Putting a serum on might be easy peasy, but finding the best one for your skincare needs is a bit harder. Here are four serums we recommend layering between the cleansing and moisturizing step in your routine to help your skin flourish this fall.