Dionne Warwick Is Sick Of This Question, So She Sets The Record Straight

Singer Dionne Warwick arrives for the op

Source: EVA HAMBACH / Getty

Dionne Warwick recently made her Twitter debut and she’s gotten lots of attention. LOTS.

Her tweets are funny…so funny that people keep saying that she isn’t writing her own tweets. (She doesn’t like that very much.)

So, on Monday, the “Don’t Make Me Over” singer set things straight.

 

Check out some of her most popular tweets:

 

 

Dionne Warwick , Twitter

Close