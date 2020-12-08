Dionne Warwick Is Sick Of This Question, So She Sets The Record Straight

Dionne Warwick recently made her Twitter debut and she’s gotten lots of attention. LOTS.
Her tweets are funny…so funny that people keep saying that she isn’t writing her own tweets. (She doesn’t like that very much.)
So, on Monday, the “Don’t Make Me Over” singer set things straight.
Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/En49BaoGRK
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 7, 2020
Check out some of her most popular tweets:
How do send a tweet to @SnoopDogg? Did I do this correctly?
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020
Not this again https://t.co/P2fI86WP4F
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) November 30, 2020
Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
I am now Dionne the Singer.
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
https://t.co/1do6v2yu2V pic.twitter.com/7fJbzvfSTw
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020
