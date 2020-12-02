Starbucks Is Offering Free Coffee To Front-Line Responders

In response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and to recognize the significant efforts of the front-line responder and health care community, Starbucks announced today that it will offer a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) to front-line responders at participating U.S. Starbucks stores throughout the month of December to show appreciation for those keeping our communities safe during COVID-19.
Here are the details:
- Starting December 1 through December 31, any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge (see full eligibility list below).
- The offer can be redeemed at Starbucks U.S. company-operated locations and select licensed stores.
Free Coffee Offer Eligibility
Those eligible for the free tall coffee offer include front-line health care providers, first responders including: doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, and active-duty military.
You’ve been there for our communities, we're here to support you. 💚
For the month of December, we're offering front-line responders a free tall brewed or iced coffee at participating US stores. From all our partners, thank you. pic.twitter.com/L6aP8Y7TgH
— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 1, 2020
HB's Favorite Things: Hair Products, Tools & Protective Gear We Love
HB's Favorite Things: Hair Products, Tools & Protective Gear We Love
1. Naturalicious Hello Gorgeous Hair Care System (For Tight Curls & Coils)Source:Ulta 1 of 5
2. Pattern On-The-Go KitSource:Ulta.com 2 of 5
3. Grace Eleyae Adjustable Slap - Satin-Lined CapSource:Ulta.com 3 of 5
4. Chi For Ulta Star Dust 1'' Digital Ceramic Hairstyling IronSource:Ulta.com 4 of 5
5. Design Essentials Natural Honey & Shea Edge TamerSource:Ulta.com 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark