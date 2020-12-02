CLOSE
Starbucks Is Offering Free Coffee To Front-Line Responders

Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages

Source: Alex Wong / Alex Wong

In response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and to recognize the significant efforts of the front-line responder and health care community, Starbucks announced today that it will offer a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) to front-line responders at participating U.S. Starbucks stores throughout the month of December to show appreciation for those keeping our communities safe during COVID-19.

Here are the details:

  • Starting December 1 through December 31, any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge (see full eligibility list below).
  • The offer can be redeemed at Starbucks U.S. company-operated locations and select licensed stores.

Free Coffee Offer Eligibility

Those eligible for the free tall coffee offer include front-line health care providers, first responders including: doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, and active-duty military.

