Here’s When & Where To Catch Your Favorite Holiday Classics

Continue reading HB’s Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year

HB's Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year

[caption id="attachment_3250334" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: IOne Creative Services / HelloBeautiful[/caption] When it comes to the beauty products we love the most, perfume is right up there with our favorite red lip. It's an essential and if we had our choice, we would have an unlimited supply of fragrances at our disposal. 2020 was rough, but it taught us many things. We learned to cherish things and service we once took for granted. We became invested in everything DIY. We adapted new self-care routines and experimented with products that brought us joy. And smelly goods was among the products we leaned in to to make us feel good. There are few things more powerful than scent. The sense of smell has the ability to plunge us straight into a warm memory or jolt us into the mood for a night of excitement. At a time when so many of our paths to luxury experiences are blocked a light mist of a pleasant scent can give a sliver of the joy we deserve. Whether you want to smell like the canceled vacation you deserve or the public garden you spent your summer hiding out in there's an option to lift your spirits. See some of our favorite fragrances of 2020, below: