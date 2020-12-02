CLOSE
Here’s When & Where To Catch Your Favorite Holiday Classics

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY

Source: Netflix / JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY

Wondering when your favorite holiday classics will be on television? We’ve got you covered so you can gather the family together!!

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

The 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m., NBC)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m., AMC)

The Santa Clause 2 (8:30 p.m., Freeform)

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes: At Home Holiday Special (10 p.m., NBC)

 

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

Elf (8 and 10 p.m., AMC)

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

Scrooged (8 p.m., AMC)
The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments (8 p.m., The CW)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (9:15 p.m., Freeform)

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (7:40 p.m., Freeform)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m., AMC)

Frosty the Snowman (8:45 p.m., Freeform)

The Santa Clause (9:20 p.m., Freeform)

 

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (8 and 10 p.m., FX)

Elf (8 and 10 p.m., AMC)

 

MONDAY, DEC. 7

Scrooged (8 p.m., AMC)

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

Elf (8 p.m., AMC)

A Christmas Carol (8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies)

 

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

Dr. Seuss’ Grinch The Musical (8 p.m., NBC)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m., ABC)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (8 and 10 p.m., FX)

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020 (9 p.m. The CW)

 

 

