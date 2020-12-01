Goldsboro Offers Free Holiday Drive-In Movies

Join us for the first of its kind, holiday drive-in movie series in Downtown Goldsboro. On Tuesdays in December, you can load up your family and catch a FREE drive-in holiday movie on a huge, 26 ft blockbuster movie screen – the perfect way to find your holiday spirit in the comfort of your car.

This is a free event, but registration is required. We are limited to 130 cars per movie event.

** PLEASE ONLY REGISTER ONCE FOR EACH CAR **

Sign up here!

On registration, please be sure to list the car driver name and the car make/model/color in the prompts. *Please no RVs, Busses, or Oversized Vehicles*

Arrive early to park and grab some concessions from Kendall’s Creamery!

Movie Schedule – Each showing will begin at 6 pm

Dec. 1st – Elf

Dec. 8th – The Polar Express – presented by Wayne UNC Health Care

Dec. 15th – It’s a Wonderful Life

