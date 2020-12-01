Goldsboro Offers Free Holiday Drive-In Movies

Join us for the first of its kind, holiday drive-in movie series in Downtown Goldsboro. On Tuesdays in December, you can load up your family and catch a FREE drive-in holiday movie on a huge, 26 ft blockbuster movie screen – the perfect way to find your holiday spirit in the comfort of your car.
This is a free event, but registration is required. We are limited to 130 cars per movie event.
** PLEASE ONLY REGISTER ONCE FOR EACH CAR **
On registration, please be sure to list the car driver name and the car make/model/color in the prompts. *Please no RVs, Busses, or Oversized Vehicles*
Arrive early to park and grab some concessions from Kendall’s Creamery!
Movie Schedule – Each showing will begin at 6 pm
Dec. 1st – Elf
Dec. 8th – The Polar Express – presented by Wayne UNC Health Care
Dec. 15th – It’s a Wonderful Life
4 Serums You Need For The Fall
4 Serums You Need For The Fall
1. Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining SerumSource:Ulta Beauty 1 of 4
2. Fourth Ray Beauty Rainfall 2% Hyaluronic Acid SerumSource:Ulta Beauty 2 of 4
3. The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%Source:Ulta Beauty 3 of 4
4. Truly Mary Jane CBD Glow SerumSource:Ulta Beauty 4 of 4
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark