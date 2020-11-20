CLOSE
Why Is Gary Owen Trending?

2014 BET Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

During the Jeezy and Gucci Versuz, comedian/ actor Gary Owen commented, “I want some Hennessy &  a black & mild for some reason watching this.”

A fan of Versuz took a screenshot and tweeted, “This feels racist.”

The community spoke out in huge disagreement and Gary Owen is still invited to the cookout.

Some decided to educate the community on a few reasons why Gary is always apart of the team, saying “All that “Cancel Gary Owen!” sh*t can cease.”

“Y’all mad at Gary Owen for saying he want some Hennessy and a black n mild? Dat mane raising 2 black kids and got a black wife. Our community accepted him a long ass time ago”, a fan tweeted.

Seems like this is a battle of the younger and older generations. Most grew up watching Gary Owen talk about being married to his black wife in his stand-up comedy on BET Comic View.

 

Comedian Gary Owens , Gary Owen

