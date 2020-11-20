Marketing/Public Relations Internship At DPAC

DPAC in Downtown Durham seeks Marketing and Public Relation Interns to assist the Marketing Managers for Broadway and Concerts/Comedy as integral parts of the marketing team. Please note this will be a semester long internship. Interns will get a hands on look into what goes into making DPAC consistently ranked among the top ten most attended and highest grossing theaters in the US. Projects may include maintaining presence for DPAC performances on social networking websites and event calendars; assisting with media relations and press, including organizing press drops; participating in strategic planning and special events*; filing and organizing marketing settlements; and helping promote DPAC events by organizing promotional efforts both internally and on a grassroots level. Ideal candidates should have excellent Internet researching abilities, an eye for graphic design, and strong communication and writing skills. Interns should also be self-motivated and quick learners who exhibit leadership and ability to work cohesively as a team player. An enthusiasm and desire to work in the entertainment industry is a must.

*Some special events mandatory.

Requirements: *Current enrollment at a college/university. (Undergraduate junior or senior preferred.) *Candidates must be based in the Triangle and have reliable transportation to work out of the DPAC offices. Parking is provided. *Letter from school stating that intern will receive college credit for the internship. *Proficiency to use Microsoft Office programs, including Microsoft Word and Excel. *Must have a computer that you can bring with you to work. *Knowledge in video creation and editing is a plus but not required. *Experience in graphic design including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign is a plus but not required. *Availability to work at least 10-15 hours per week at DPAC with occasional availability on weekends and special events. *Business/Marketing or Communications major preferred but not required.

Individuals interested in the Marketing and Public Relations Internship with DPAC should forward their resume, a brief cover letter and all applicable information regarding their college internship program to DPAC’s Human Resources at hr@dpacnc.com. Please enter “Marketing and PR Internship” as the subject line.

*Please note that due to the high volume of applications we receive only those candidates that move forward in the hiring process will be contacted for this position.

Hiring Manager(s) for this Position: Josette Roten Marketing & PR Manager- Broadway jroten@dpacnc.com 919.281.0815

DPAC also has internships available in Event Services, Community Outreach, Theater Management, Ticketing/President’s Club, Corporate Partnerships, and Executive Assistant and Guest Experience. For more information on additional internship opportunities at DPAC, please visit dpacnc.com/internships.

