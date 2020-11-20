CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Marketing/Public Relations Internship At DPAC

Toni Braxton and SWV

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria

DPAC in Downtown Durham seeks Marketing and Public Relation Interns to assist the Marketing Managers for Broadway and Concerts/Comedy as integral parts of the marketing team. Please note this will be a semester long internship. Interns will get a hands on look into what goes into making DPAC consistently ranked among the top ten most attended and highest grossing theaters in the US. Projects may include maintaining presence for DPAC performances on social networking websites and event calendars; assisting with media relations and press, including organizing press drops; participating in strategic planning and special events*; filing and organizing marketing settlements; and helping promote DPAC events by organizing promotional efforts both internally and on a grassroots level. Ideal candidates should have excellent Internet researching abilities, an eye for graphic design, and strong communication and writing skills. Interns should also be self-motivated and quick learners who exhibit leadership and ability to work cohesively as a team player. An enthusiasm and desire to work in the entertainment industry is a must.

*Some special events mandatory.

Requirements: *Current enrollment at a college/university. (Undergraduate junior or senior preferred.) *Candidates must be based in the Triangle and have reliable transportation to work out of the DPAC offices. Parking is provided. *Letter from school stating that intern will receive college credit for the internship. *Proficiency to use Microsoft Office programs, including Microsoft Word and Excel. *Must have a computer that you can bring with you to work. *Knowledge in video creation and editing is a plus but not required. *Experience in graphic design including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign is a plus but not required. *Availability to work at least 10-15 hours per week at DPAC with occasional availability on weekends and special events. *Business/Marketing or Communications major preferred but not required.

Individuals interested in the Marketing and Public Relations Internship with DPAC should forward their resume, a brief cover letter and all applicable information regarding their college internship program to DPAC’s Human Resources at hr@dpacnc.com. Please enter “Marketing and PR Internship” as the subject line.

*Please note that due to the high volume of applications we receive only those candidates that move forward in the hiring process will be contacted for this position.

Hiring Manager(s) for this Position: Josette Roten Marketing & PR Manager- Broadway jroten@dpacnc.com 919.281.0815

DPAC also has internships available in Event Services, Community Outreach, Theater Management, Ticketing/President’s Club, Corporate Partnerships, and Executive Assistant and Guest Experience. For more information on additional internship opportunities at DPAC, please visit dpacnc.com/internships.

 

USA - HBO Post Emmy Party - 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards

5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes

Continue reading 5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes

5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes

[caption id="attachment_3243694" align="alignnone" width="519"] Source: Paul Mounce - Corbis / Getty[/caption] Lisa Bonet is every flower child's muse. Her free spirited lifestyle has been a vibe since her days as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and A Different World. It has been fascinating watching her life play out over the years. I mean, she's married two of the most beautiful men in her lifetime. Let's not pretend Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa aren't the definition of physical perfection. The genetic makeup of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz birthed Zoe Kravitz, a model, musician, and actress that is dominating in her industries. Growing up with famous, good-looking parents took a toll on Zoe at one point in her life. She often felt like she fell short of living up to her mother's beauty. Lisa was known for being physically appealing to anyone with functioning eyes. Lisa's style mirrors her lifestyle. She's had long, free-growing locs for years now. Her wardrobe gives off modern-day goddess vibes, with a touch of high-fashion. Extremely tight clothing is not her thing. She'd almost always prefer something flowy, layered, and patterned. If I had to compare her to another artist, I'd say she is Jhene Aiko reincarnated. Today Lisa Bonet turns 53 years old. In honor of her birthday, we're taking a look at 5 times Lisa gave us Flower Child vibes.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

DPAC , durham , internship , Marketing , public relations

Videos
Latest
Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins - Game Two
Sebastian Aho Of The Carolina Hurricanes Ranks As…
 3 hours ago
11.20.20
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricane’s New Practice Arena Is Now Open…
 3 hours ago
11.20.20
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 4 hours ago
11.19.20
Will Smith And Janet Hubert Squash Their ‘Fresh…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
20 items
SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss Jeezy Vs.…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
Trump-Loving Pastor Who Said He Wouldn’t Catch COVID…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
Bobby Brown Jr.’s Final Tweets Reveal He Was…
 8 hours ago
11.20.20
Behind The Battle: The Sonic Boom Of The…
 8 hours ago
11.20.20
‘Sistas’ Star K.J. Smith Avoids The ‘Quarantine 15’…
 24 hours ago
11.19.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
50 Cent Claims He Was Offered $1 Million…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
Rest In Power Bobby Brown Jr: Everything To…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
Close