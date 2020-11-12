Oprah Will Interview Barack Obama About New Book

Barack Obama has a new book coming called A Promised Land that comes out on November 17th. That same day, an interview with Oprah on the Apple+ The Oprah Conversation will be available to stream. Users without a subscription will be able to view the interview. It will be available for free through December 1st.

“In their candid conversation, Oprah and President Obama explore the transformative years leading up to his historic presidency, and reflect on the aspirations, perseverance and accomplishments that brought him to the White House, and the monumental expectations placed upon him during his pivotal time in office,” Apple said of the episode.

Barack will be narrating the audio version of the book.

